Eastern Kentucky Conference athletes always look forward to the awards banquet at Carter Caves State Resort Park lodge following their respective seasons. The basketball luncheon — originally scheduled for March 13 — had to be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Given these uncertain times, no makeup date has been determined.
“It’s very disappointing,” Gary Kidwell said. “From the looks of things, we might not be able to have it. There’s about 80 people.”
Player of the Year winners include Rowan County’s Mason Moore and West Carter’s Allie Stone.
Moore put together a huge junior season in leading the Vikings to a 26-8 record, including a perfect finish against EKC opponents.
Moore averaged 24.9 points and 10.4 points while shooting 53.1% from the field. He also converted 83.8% at the foul line.
O’Keefe was chosen as the EKC’s Offensive Player of the Year, while defensive honors went to Rowan County sophomore Chase Alderman.
Bath County’s Bart Williams got Coach of the Year.
On the girls’ side, Stone was West Carter’s versatile version of Moore as she paced her team to a 22-8 finish, West Carter won the 62nd District and All “A” Classic 16th Region championships.
The sophomore averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and sank 88.1% of her free throws.
“Allie is obviously incredibly valuable to the team,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “The best thing with Allie is she continues to work hard and grow her game.”
Stone made a successful shift to point guard this season.
“Allie is incredibly ball smart, so she stepped up to the role with ease to get us into sets while still being a big scoring threat,” Conn said. “This award for Allie is very meaningful as there were many girls in the conference that were deserving of it as well.”
Rowan County had the EKC’s Offensive Player of the Year (freshman Haven Ford) as well as Coach of the Year (Matt Stokes). Ford averaged 19.9 points and 9.1 rebounds for the 22-11 Lady Vikings.
The top defender award went to Ragan Adkins of West Carter.
ALL-EKC GIRLS HONORS
Player of the Year
Allie Stone (West Carter)
Offensive Player of the Year
Haven Ford (Rowan County)
Defensive Player of the Year
Ragan Adkins (West Carter)
Coach of the Year
Matt Stokes (Rowan County)
Hop Brown Courage Award
Becca Nolen (West Carter) Hannah Gallion (East Carter)
Commissioner’s Award
Greg Sanders (Russell)
ALL-EKC GIRLS TEAM
BATH COUNTY: Ashtyn Barrett, Morgan McNabb. EAST CARTER: Haley Campbell, Hannah Gallion, Alyssa Stickler, Halle Swanagan. LEWIS COUNTY: Cheyenne D’Souza, Aliyah Horsley, Sarah Paige Weddington. ROWAN COUNTY: Brooke Blevins, Haven Ford, Shelby Ricer, Jada Rogers, Hailey Rose. RUSSELL: Malia Blevins, Aubrey Hill, Kaeli Ross, Shaelyn Steele. WEST CARTER: Ragan Adkins, Kallie Burchett, Kylie Gilliam, Becca Nolen, Allie Stone.
ALL-EKC BOYS HONORS
Player of the Year
Mason Moore, Rowan County
Offensive Player of the Year
Sam O’Keefe (Lewis County)
Defensive Player of the Year
Chase Alderman (Rowan County)
Coach of the Year
Bart Williams (Bath County)
Terrence Smith Courage Award
Hunter Mitchell Smith (Rowan County)
Commissioner’s Award
James “Bo” Silvey (Lewis County)
Jack Calhoun (East Carter)
ALL-EKC BOYS TEAM
BATH COUNTY: Zack Otis, Jacob Patton, Brooks Williams. EAST CARTER: Hunter Binion. Treven Tussey. LEWIS COUNTY: Logan Liles, Sam O’Keefe, Wyatt Yates. MORGAN COUNTY: Jake Helton, Garrett Wright. ROWAN COUNTY: Chase Alderman, Will Cox, Devin Davidson, Mason Moore. RUSSELL: Brady Bell, Charlie Jachimczuk, Tristan Miller. WEST CARTER: Braden Leadingham, Trace Tackett, Tyson Webb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.