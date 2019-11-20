COLUMBIA, SC – On Saturday, the KCU women’s basketball team took on the Rams of Columbia International University in an Appalachian Athletic Conference road game.
When the game had reached the end of regulation, nothing had been settled and it would take two overtimes to finally determine the winner. KCU had grabbed the victory, 102-99.
At the end of the first half, the score was tied at 41-41 … and then at the end of regulation, the same thing, 75-75. Once again, following the first overtime, 89-89. All this despite committing a season high 39 turnovers and putting up 24 fewer shots than their hosts. The victory can truly be pinned on shooting .507 (34-67) from the floor, including nine made 3-pters and .781 (25-32) from the free throw line.
It is difficult to name a single player that had the most impact as no fewer than five reached double figures. The duo of Savannah Anderson and Anna Keeton posted double-doubles with 12 pts/12 rebounds and 12 pts/10, respectively. Sydney Foster would certainly be a top candidate with her 30 points (9-18 fgs, 11-14 fts) and nine rebounds but with an uncharacteristic nine turnovers, her total could have certainly been much better.
Then there is Hannah Blakley’s 19 point / six-rebound performance that included a perfect 5-5 from beyond the arc. With Alyssa Howie’s 10 point / four assist night added in, this must go down as a true team win.
The Kentucky Christian women play a different set of Rams in their next outing as they host the Bluefield College version of the Rams. The game is set for Wednesday and will tip at 5:30 p.m.
