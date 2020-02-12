COLUMBIA, SC – The Kentucky Christian University women’s basketball team dropped an important Appalachian Athletic Conference game on the road at Columbia College. The Koalas defeated KCU by a 67-68 margin.
This game that came down to the last possession, the Knights with the ball, down by one and :13 seconds remaining on the clock, but on this Saturday it was not to be. The final shot did not go in and the Koalas got revenge for the 24-pt beat-down they suffered in their first meeting in November.
Kentucky Christian placed four players in double figures with Anna Keeton leading the team with 16 pts on 7-10 shooting and two free throws with five assists. Savannah Anderson had another strong stat line with 14 pts (6-8 fgs) and eight rebounds.
She also was credited with two blocks and two assists in 23 minutes of action. The final two double-digit scorers were Hannah Blakley, who chipped in 13 pts (5-9 fgs) and 5 rebounds and Sydney Foster, who also had 13 pts with six rebounds.
The women return to the hardcourt on Wednesday as they go to Tennessee Wesleyan for a mid-week AAC doubleheader with the Bulldogs. The tip is set for 5:30 p.m.
