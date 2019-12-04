Midway University’s newest women’s basketball signee spent part of Tuesday evening watching the Eagles defeat Kentucky Christian University, 72-69.
“That’s my team,” West Carter senior guard Ragan Adkins said.
Adkins signed her letter of intent Tuesday afternoon with Midway, an NAIA Division II school located about located 97 miles west of Olive Hill.
“It has that homey feeling because it is smaller,” Adkins said. “It’s kind of away from larger cities, kinda like Olive Hill is, but it’s still close to a lot of things. I love the location; I love the Lexington area.”
West Carter coach Faith Conn said Adkins is one of three Lady Comet seniors who had suffered injuries.
Guard Becca Nolen and forward Kallie Burchett are the others. Adkins returned to the team about four weeks ago, and Conn likes her vocal leadership.
“Her voice is fantastic; she knows ball, she understands it, so she’s able to talk about it,” Conn said. “She is one of the best on-ball defenders I think I have seen in the 16th Region in a while.”
Adkins sprained the acromioclavicular joint (AC) joint in her right shoulder this summer; it’s located where the collarbone meets the top of the shoulder blade.
With Thanksgiving coming, Adkins is extremely grateful she did not separate the AC. If she had, ligaments attached to the collarbone would have torn away. There was a scare last Saturday: someone hit her right shoulder during a scrimmage, providing what Adkins calls “a little bump in the road.”
“I got hit, about third quarter, and I was down the rest of the game,” Adkins said. “I went to therapy the last three days, and it’s back to normal.”
When Adkins visited Midway in September, she said Midway head coach Alan Foster told her she’d need to be a “big-time 3-point shooter” and defender.
“They’re looking for kids who can play fast, play hard, and that’s what he saw with me,” Adkins said.
Adkins wants to study elementary education. She believes teaching children could be her life’s work.
“I’ve always wanted to work with kids since I was younger,” she said. “I do Children’s Church and Sunday School."
