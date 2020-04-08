OLIVE HILL The West Carter Comets’ 23-14 finish last season has them eager to see what this year’s team could do.
The majority of last year’s winning team return having only graduated one senior, Ethan Adkins.
Adkins’ .301 batting average, 28 hits 28 RBIs and 23 runs will be missed. However, returning are six seniors Dominic Hinton, David Jesse, Hunter Jesse, Jake McGlone, Trace Tackett and Ben Wilburn.
Wilburn returns as the catcher and the leading hitter. Wilburn amassed 61 hits, 58 runs, and 28 RBIs. He had the team’s best batting average with a .508 and led the team in stolen bases having stolen 31 bases of 33 attempts.
Hinton returns a .277 batting average 18 hits, 12 RBIs and 20 runs. Despite a .158 batting average, Hunter Jesse drew the most walks, tied with Adkins, with 21 walks. He was able to score 21 runs. He had 15 hits and 16 RBIs.
Also returning is junior ace Trevor Callahan and sophomores Jackson Bond, Austin Burge, Sam Jones and Caleb Lambert.
Tackett and Callahan were neck and neck at the plate and on the mound. Tackett finished last season with a .357 batting average, 46 hits, 35 runs and 40 RBIs.
Callahan had a .412 batting average, 39 hits, 33 runs and led the team with 46 RBIs. He drew 20 walks and stole 14 bases. On the mound, Tackett pitched 65 innings. He struck out 72 batters and had a 2.48 ERA.
Callahan pitched 58 innings and struck out 87 batters. He ended his sophomore season with a 2.52 ERA.
The Comets finished last season with 23 wins, a great improvement from the 2018 season in which they had just 12 wins in a 30 game season.
The Comets defeated East Carter 8-7 for the 62nd District title in a game that went to 10 innings.
Their season came to a halt after losing to
Ashland in the 16th Region tournament.
The upcoming season has yet to be determined with the KHSAA dead period now lasting until May 1, but the Comets will be eager to get a jump on the season provided it still remains.
