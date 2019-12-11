OLIVE HILL – Jeremy Webb thought he was coaching the least ready for opening night boys basketball team in the 16th Region.
Just don't foist that opinion on visiting Fairview.
The Comets were the hardwood equivalent of Halley's, Hale-Bopp and Hyakutake. They rode a 29-10 third quarter and streaked past the Eagles, 80-56, Tuesday at John “Hop” Brown Court.
Tuesday was also the first day West Carter's boys basketball team was completely healthy. Webb worried.
“I didn't really know what to expect coming into the basketball game because we did not have a practice with all of our team,” Webb said. “We're the most unprepared that we have ever been to begin a season.
“And then we come out, we shot the basketball well and played well. I really liked how our guys moved the basketball and found the open teammates.”
The Comets (1-0) made Fairview feel puny for seemingly teeming reasons: Tyson Webb's 19 points; they made 58.2% of their shots (32-of-55); out-rebounded Fairview, 3419; got 14 points and eight assists from Braden Leadingham; and benefited from Ben Wilburn's 12 points and Trevor Callahan's nine.
Leadingham liked the assists more than his 6- of-8 from the field.
“I was just looking to hit my teammates,” Leadingham said.
Brett Cooksey was the third in his family to coach the Eagles. He wasn't nervous, even though dad Rex and former coach – and brother – Derek were in the stands.
“I didn't really ask them for advice,” Brett said. “They were here to support me.”
West Carter threatened to run Fairview out of the gym, east on Interstate 64 and U.S. 60 and the rest of the way to Westwood – the Comets started with an 11-2 run in a little more than four minutes.
Fairview (0-1) stuck around like 55 gallons of sorghum molasses, and not just because Terrick Smith's 21 points for the game (he led all scorers) and Jack Roy's 17. The Eagles trailed by just 16-11 after one quarter and 22-18 a little more than two minutes into the second.
Consider the Comets awakened from there.
Webb scored 10 points over the last 5:21 of the second quarter, including a layup a couple ticks before the halftime horn. The result: West Carter: 36-28.
West Carter also served 17 assists to Fairview's nine.
If you wanted to condense what happened in the third quarter into a single sequence, Leadingham had the answer: with about 10 seconds, he grabbed a defensive rebound over Fairview's Cody Caldwell, took off down the court and found teammate Evan Jordan under the basket for a layup.
“It's sweet,” Leadingham said. “I didn't think I was gonna grab the rebound, but I ended up pulling it out.”
