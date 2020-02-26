West Carter headed into the week with every intention of reclaiming the title as 62nd District Champions.
With the regular season wrapping up Monday night, the Comets and the Lady Comets ended regular season play 15-12 and 19-7 respectively.
The Comets were 4-2 in the district splitting games with Morgan County and Elliott County.
The 62nd District hasn’t a clear cut winner, but with several of the Comets returning from last year’s triple overtime win over East Carter and just a two point loss to last year’s regional favorite Elliott County in last year’s championship game, the Comets have experience on their side.
The Comets were led by senior Braden Leadingham. Leadingham had a bit of a slow start to this season, but he finished strong.
Leadingham wrapped up the last week of the regular season with three big games. He was one basket shy of a 20 point game against the undefeated Ashland Tomcats in which the Comets only trailed by three at the end of the game.
Leadham scored 21 points in the win over Elliott County and had 32 points in the high scoring affair over Tolsia, WV that ended the season.
Leadingham averaged 16.5 points per game and 6.5 rebounds.
Tyson Webb added a double-digit average, 14.1 points per game. He led the team for the first half of the season until Leadingham could get his legs under him once again.
Webb, a junior guard, had 16 points in the first game against Morgan County. He also split 24 points with Leadingham to get the first win over East Carter.
The Comets will need more than excellent games from Leadingham and Webb this postseason. A notoriously balanced offensive unit, the Comets have four or five guys capable of a double-digit night.
Seniors Trace Tackett, Dominick Dean and Evan Jordan have each taken their turn. Tackett has averaged 7.5 points per game and has scored the most three point baskets. Dean and Jordan have averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 points per game respectively.
Junior Trevor Callahan has also given the Comets a few double-digit performances.
The Comets will rely on their exceptional ability through and through to get them a district title.
They played Morgan County in the first round of the 62nd District tournament at Elliott County Tuesday night. The Championship game will take place on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
The Lady Comets on the other hand hope to hold onto last year’s crown and aim for a three-peat.
Despite a coaching change, the Lady Comets are tried and true. With all but three members returning from last season, the Lady Comets return one of the most experienced teams in the region.
The Lady Comets are undefeated in district play, 7-0. They have had only seven losses.
They were led by sophomore guard Allie Stone. Stone averaged 18 points per game and 5.5 rebounds.
Stone is no stranger of the spotlight. She established herself as one of the region’s top talents her freshman year.
Each year Stone has gotten stronger and demanded more respect from opponents. She is dangerous from all angles. She has shot 42.1 percent from the field and an impressive 32.5 percent from outside the arch.
Stone also is among the States top free throw shooters having averaged 87.2 percent from the free throw line. She has made a miraculous 102 of 117 attempts from the line.
Stone’s demanding presence often gets her double guard which makes it all the more imperative that the Lady Comets remain multidimensional.
The Lady Comets, just like the Comets, strive off a balanced offensive effort. Seniors Ragan Adkins, Kallie Burchett, and Becca Nolen have helped relieve some of the pressure off Stone. Adkins, Burchett and Nolen have had several double-digit nights.
In fact, it was common to see the Lady Comets have three or four double-digit performances in one night.
The Lady Comets finished the season as any Coach would be proud of. The Lady Comets in the last week of the regular season had wins against Russell and Boyd County, both teams the Lady Comets had lost to previously.
The Lady Comets played their first game of the postseason Monday night. They played Morgan County as their first opponent.
The Championship game will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Elliott County.
