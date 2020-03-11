MOREHEAD West Carter Lady Comets eased through the first round of the 16th region tournament Monday night.
The Lady Comets defeated the Lewis County Lady Lions 60-32 to advance to the regional semifinals against Boyd County.
Ragan Adkins and Allie Stone combined for eight points that put the Lady Comets ahead, 8-2.
A three-pointer by Haley Middleton put them ahead 11-3 before Paytone McGlone’s layup ended the first quarter.
The Lady Comets extended their lead throughout the second quarter. Kallie Burchett scored 11 of the Lady Comets’ 20 points made in the second. She had two buckets off the steal and sank back-to-back baskets for five points to end the first half.
Burchett led the Lady Comets with 16 points. She had four of the team’s 17 steals.
The Lady Comets scored 22 points off the turnover and nine points on fast breaks.
“We always talk about setting ourselves up for success and the best way to do that is pressure the ball. If we play hard defense like we are capable of, we are putting ourselves in a place to win every game we play,” said West Carter coach Faith Conn.
The Lady Comets exceptional conditioning allowed them to maintain control through the second half. They outscored the Lady Lions 16-8 in the third quarter and 13-7 in the fourth.
Allie Stone added six more points in the third quarter. She ended the game with 13 points and shot six-for-six from the free throw line.
Knocking down a three-pointer in the third quarter, Ragan Adkins ended the night just shy of double-digits with nine points. Adkins led the team with six rebounds and tied for first with Burchett with four steals.
The Lady Comets’ win sent them to the regional semifinals for the third straight season.
“They have been in this exact position this year and the year before. This year they are pushing for more. They are wanting more. They are going to do everything it takes to get there,” said Conn.
The Lady Comets took on Boyd County in the regional semifinals Friday night.
