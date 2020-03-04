SANDY HOOK Trace Tackett had never been in a situation like it.
West Carter's senior guard has scored 213 points this season, including the 11 he netted in Tuesday’s boys 62nd District first round game at Elliott County. His last five were the most important because they sent the Comets past Morgan County, 60-57.
Tackett’s five spot — a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left and two free throws with three ticks remaining — and Trevor Callahan’s bucket with 40 seconds remaining were maybe more valuable to the Comets than any $5 bill with President Abraham Lincoln’s picture on it. They turned Morgan County’s 57-53 lead into the winning margin.
“Not that I’m aware of, especially at the end of the game like that,” Tackett said when asked.
Jackson Bond’s only assist set up Tackett’s shot, but Tackett said any of his teammates could’ve hit a 3.
“It just happened that one rotation a guy didn't come over, Jackson hit me, and I shot the shot,” Tackett said.
West Carter coach Jeremy Webb praised his team’s turnaround.
“We were beat for 31 minutes and 40 seconds or whatever it was,” Jeremy Webb said. “ … We didn’t play well. We turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, and played very poorly in the first half, we give their shooters open shots in the first half and early in the second.
“To our guys’ credit, we kept workin’ and we kept chippin' away at it. We got one, we stole one at the end.”
Morgan County coach Matthew Perry didn't deliberate long when asked about what happened.
“The thing is, 45, 50 seconds to go, we're up four, standing on the free throw line,” Perry said. “We miss six free throws in a row. You make your free throws, (Tackett's scoring) basket don't even come into play.”
The most excruciating part of it was not that the misses neutralized Jake Helton's 24 points and Garrett Wright's 19. No, the six misses were the only six Morgan County (9-18) clanked all night (the Cougars were 12-of-18).
West Carter's Tyson Webb had 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, a block and two steals. Callahan had 14 points and seven boards, and Braden Leadingham contributed 12 points, five assists, two blocks and two steals.
A look at the final statistics showed quite a lot you could appreciate if you're a West Carter (16-12) supporter because the Comets: out-rebounded the Cougars, 27-20 (Tyson Webb was tops with eight); bested Morgan County in second-chance points, 12-4; and committed only three of their 14 turnovers in the second half.
Morgan County solved West Carter's 2-3 zone defense for most of the second quarter.
There was Jeremiah Santiago's 3-pointer, with Helton followed with a 12-foot jumper. Helton's steal and assist became Wright's 3, which gave Morgan County a 20-13 lead and cause Perry to happy-dance the length of the bench.
But wait, there was more. Wright knocked down a 15-footer, and Helton scored over West Carter's Braden Leadingham.
The result: a 12-2 run and a 24-15 lead with 2:19 to go in the half. The Cougars led at intermission, 29-21.
It took West Carter less than three minutes to catch up – Dominick Dean's bucket tied score at 31-31. Morgan County, however, unfurled a 13-8 streak over the last 4:38.
