MOREHEAD Quickly, name the lone district runnerup still playing in either the boys or girls 16th Region tournaments.
The answer: Boyd County’s boys.
The 64th District’s Lions eliminated 62nd District champion West Carter, 76-60, in Wednesday’s first round at Morehead State University’s Johnson Arena.
Cannonburg’s felines will thus meet the 63rd District champion Lewis County Lions — a 66-53 winner over Bath County — in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
As has often been the case, senior guard Blake Stewart led Boyd County (19-14) with 21 points. Of course, he was not the lone contributor — Austin Gibbs added 17 points, and Carson Webb added 12.
Something Stewart hasn’t had a lot of time to do: contemplate that he’s still playing in his fifth regional tournament.
“Of course, I reflect on all the great memories
and the bad memories I have here,” Stewart said of MSU's court. “It’s a really fun court to play on, really fun atmosphere, and I enjoy every time I get an opportunity to come out here and play. I’ve been blessed to be on some really good teams.”
SEE COMETS | B3
COMETS:
From Page B1
At Saturday's regional draw, Boyd County coach Randy Anderson talked about being ready and starting fast. Wednesday, the Lions did both – they took a 42-25 halftime lead and led by 76-55 with under two minutes to go.
“We just really wanted to be passionate, (have) a lot of energy on the defensive end,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said.
West Carter finished at 17-13. Senior Braden Leadingham completed his high school career with 22 points, seven rebounds, and assist and three blocks.
Dominick Dean's bucket with 5:38 left in the first quarter gave West Carter a 9-6 lead, and a Leadingham field goal some 27 seconds later put the Comets ahead, 11-9.
Unfortunately for West Carter, those were the only two times the Comets led all evening.
Stewart's 3-pointer put Boyd County ahead, 15-13, with 3:22 to go in the first quarter. Dawson Meade followed with a triple about two minutes later.
And West Carter? Nothing for nearly three minutes, when Jackson Bond knocked down a 3 with 38 seconds left.
“We didn't execute there offensively and was tryin' to rush things,” Comets coach Jeremy Webb said.
“ … We didn't stay patient enough offensively.”
The scoring drought was just the beginning of West Carter's woes. Leadingham tipped the ball into Boyd County's basket with a second to go in the first, and by halftime he had three fouls.
“I was trying to knock it away from the goal,” Leadingham said of the tip-in. “I hit the end of my finger, and (it) bounced in.”
A second-quarter scoring drought didn't help, either.
West Carter went nearly three minutes from Tyson Webb's layup 6:55 left to his free throw with 2:35 remaining. In between, Boyd County took a 35-19 lead.
Lewis County edged Boyd County, 66-64, on Jan. 21 in Vanceburg. Stewart scored 31 points that night.
“I just remember us coming out slow that game,” Stewart said. “I can't tell you much about it; it seems like decades ago. I'm sure we'll turn on that film and rewatch it.” Leadingham, Dean, Trace Tackett, Ben Wilburn and Evan Jordan played their last games – a string that lasted some 10 years.
“I played with all of them since the second grade,” Leadingham said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.