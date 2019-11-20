GRAYSON – Ethan Miller’s exceptional year earned him a spot on the 2019 East All State Honorable mentions. Miller was the only Raider to get voted to this year’s team and was also voted to the 2019 State Tournament team.
Miller led his team to a 12-3 regular season and a 19-4 finish. With Miller among the team’s top talent, the Raiders made history with their first trip in program history to the state semifinals.
Miller continued to be a dominant force for the Raiders during the state tournament scoring all five goals across three games.
Miller scored the only goal, unassisted, during the Raider Semi-State game against South Laurel. He scored two goals in the overtime win against Prestonsburg. His goal with two seconds left in double overtime was one that will live in the hearts of Raiders soccer players for years to come.
Miller used that strength under pressure to assist the Raiders in the most notorious comeback of the season during the semifinals against Daviess County. Down by two, Miller scored two goals in the second half to push their state semifinal berth into what ended up being a double overtime los,s 3-2.
Miller’s five goals during the state tournament gave him 42 goals for the season. He finished the regular season with 27 goals. He was second in assists with 11 assists behind Garrett Halstead’s 14.
The Raiders are happy to have Miller for one more season. Miller will return with several Raiders from this season’s historical team for another shot at the state title.
