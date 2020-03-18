OLIVE HILL The current events bring spring sports to a halt in Kentucky.
What started nationally with the suspension of the NCAA tournament has trickled down to state and local levels. In accordance with the CDC’s recommendations, drastic measures are being taken to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The NBA season has been suspended and local athletic conferences such as the Ohio Valley Conference and the National Christian College Conference have delayed games.
Starting Monday, schools were closed across the country including both Carter County schools and several schools in the area. In order to do their part in preventing further spread of the coronavirus, Carter County schools have agreed to close their doors until April 6 which is after the schools’ originally set spring vacations.
The closings includes suspension of all school sponsored activities including athletic practices and upcoming games until further notice.
The baseball and softball seasons were scheduled to start on Monday, March 16. Due to a KHSAA issued dead period, games have been pushed back until schools get the all clear. Travel plans for early season tournaments have been cancelled.
The KHSAA board will reconvene in a few weeks to reevaluate the situation and make further decisions on how the upcoming seasons will be handled.
