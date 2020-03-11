GRAYSON The Kentucky Christian University softball team returned to the friendly confines of the Championship Fastpitch/Knights Softball Complex following a grueling weekend of play and it was just what they needed.
KCU took a pair from Allen University 14-1 and 16-1.
Allen opened both games with a one-run, 1st inning but was unable to produce additional runs following the good start. The KCU offense scored the 14 runs on seven hits, were walked and reached base via a hit-batsman six times each and only struck out twice. As a team, the Knights collected nine total stolen bases as Riley Shirkey led the way with four.
Throwing almost identical line scores, Bailey Caster (double) and Madison Woodard were 2-3 each and drove in a combined seven runs, while scoring two combined themselves. Riley Shirkey was 1-2 with three RBI and two runs scored with Bryn Osburn adding a 1-1 game at the plate with two RBI and a run scored. From the circle, Haylie Haney got the complete-game win allowing five hits, one earned run and striking out six.
Game 2 saw more of the same with regards to the KCU offense as five different Knights produced two or more RBI during play. Leading the way once again, Caster was 2-2. four runs scored and two RBI with Woodard also getting two RBI in a 2-3 effort while crossing the dish three times. The trio of Sydney Houck, Taylor Jording, and Gracie Robinson produced three RBI each with Robinson’s coming on a bases-loaded double. This group also accounted for six total runs scored.
Taylor Coleman also went the distance for the win allowing only two hits with an unearned run on the board. She struck out two and did not give up a walk.
