GEORGETOWN KCU traveled to the Georgetown College campus for a game with the Tigers and a second game with the visiting Eagles of Judson University. Unfortunately, it was the Knights that came away with two losses as Judson won 2-1 in the first game of the afternoon and GC protected their home field with a 6-0 shutout.
In what was a very close contest with Judson, the Eagles put two runs on the board in the 1st inning and made them stand for the win. KCU made a run at JU in the 7th but was unable to get more than one run when Gracie Robinson and Madison Woodard connected on back-to-back doubles with only one out. Robinson scored with Woodard standing on second, but the rally fizzled out with a fly out to left field and a caught stealing out to finish the game. Mykayla Akers took the loss for KCU.
In the Georgetown game, the home-standing Tigers used an outstanding pitching performance from Audrey Dodd to limit the KCU offense to two hits over the seven innings played. Once again Robinson produced a double but it was too little in the box score to make a difference in the outcome. Haylie Haney was saddled with the loss.
KCU returns home for a doubleheader with the University of St. Francis on Friday, Feb. 28. Game times are set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
