GRAYSON The Kentucky Christian University softball team hosted the Fighting Saints of the University of St. Francis (IL) for a Friday afternoon twin-bill. USF is currently receiving NAIA Top-25 votes and has hopes of a post-season run.
KCU led throughout Game 1 until the 7th inning when the Fighting Saints tied the game at 5-5 with a three-run spurt.
With a pair of two-run homers by Mykayla Akers and Gracie Robinson, the Knights held a 4-0 lead through the 4th inning and 5-2 heading into that last stanza but a lead-off double by Riley Shirkey, who was bunted (Taylor Jackson) over to 3rd, led to the winning score for Kentucky Christian off an infield hit.
Akers was officially 1-1, scored two runs and produced two RBI at the plate while Robinson finished with a 3-4 outing with two RBI and a run scored. Sydney Houck also registered a run scored during her 1-3 game. In the circle, three Knights combined to help secure the victory as Akers (starter), Haylie Haney, and Taylor Coleman a collective eight hits, three earned runs with six strikeouts and five walks. Coleman got the win.
The second game saw USF freshman, Bridget McDermott, throw an absolute gem of a game. She surrendered two hits, struck out seven and only walked one Knight. For KCU, Shirkey and Madison Woodard collected the only two hits off McDermott.
KCU managed to put together a scoring threat in the home half of the 3rd inning with a walk and Shirkey’s double but the excitement was short-lived as the next two players were retired and the opportunity to climb back into the game was gone. Marissa Marrero was saddled with the loss.
