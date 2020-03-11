DAYTON, Tenn. The Kentucky Christian softball team traveled south for two consecutive days of AAC doubleheaders. The first stop was Bryan College, the home of the Lions and they took full advantage of playing in Tennessee as they defeated the Knights 3-5 and 0-8.
Following a rough start for the visitors, KCU pulled to within one run in the 3rd (3-4) and appeared to have righted the ship. But an insurance run for the Lions in the 5th turned out to be unnecessary as Bryan threw goose-eggs on the Knights side of the scoreboard after their three-run explosion.
Bailey Caster and Gracie Robinson had three hits each for KCU with Caster scoring a run and Robinson driving in one run as well as scoring one herself. Sydney Houck and Madison Woodard (double) drove in the other two runs while Taylor Jackson was the third Knight to cross the plate. Haylie Haney got the loss despite only giving up three hits in this error filled game.
In Game 2, Bryan posted five runs in the first inning and never looked back as they added three more in the 3rd which was more than enough in the back-half of today’s play.
The KCU offense was almost entirely shut down by the BC pitching staff as Caster (2) and Woodard (1) were the only players to crack the hit column in the box score. Taylor Coleman took the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.