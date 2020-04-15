OLIVE HILL This week’s senior baseball spotlight is Trace Tackett. Tackett is a member of the West Carter Comets baseball team.
Tackett has been a member of the Comets’ a big part of last year’s success. The Comets finished the season 23-14 and were the 62nd District Champions after clenching the win in the 10th inning against their East Carter rivals.
Tackett came in as a relief pitcher during the championship game. He gave up three hits and one run while striking out four.
Tackett also had four hits and one RBI during the championship game.
Tackett split time on the mound last season with Trevor Callahan. Tackett pitched the most innings having pitched 65 innings to Callahan’s 59.
Tackett gave up 67 hits and 43 runs. He ended the season with a 2.48 ERA. He stuck out 72 batters and threw 1,091 pitches last season.
Tackett contributed greatly to the batting rotation as well. He had a .357 batting average. He added 46 hits to the team’s 298 total hits and had 40 of the team’s 237 RBIs.
Tackett hit 11 doubles, one triple and two home runs.
Tackett hit his only triple during last year’s 15-5 win over Menifee County. He went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate hitting a double and a triple. He batted in three runners.
During the Comets third encounter with the Menifee Wildcats during the All A regional tournament, Tackett hit his first of two home runs. He went 3-for-5 at the plate, batted in four runners and scored three runs to contribute to the 14-2 victory.
Trace Tackett hit his second home run in the win over 12-0 East Carter on their home field April 16.
