GRAYSON This week’s senior spotlight is East Carter softball senior Lakole Fields.
Fields was a part of the Lady Raiders varsity softball team for two seasons. She joined the varsity squad in 2018, as a sophomore.
As a sophomore, Fields was part of the 41-2 season and the team’s best state performance.
Fields took on more of a role during her junior season as the Lady Raiders continued a winning record. The Lady Raiders finished the season 28-10 despite losing nine seniors from the 2018 team.
Fields played in fourteen games last season.
She had four hits and a .333 batting average. She had two hits with a single and her double in the 9-0 win over Knox Central April 4. She went two-for three at the plate and scored two runs.
She also had hits in the 7-4 win over Grant County May 4 and the 5-4 win over Johnson Central May 9.
Fields had seven RBIs batting one runner in during the wins over Morgan County, South Point, Elliott County Johnson Central and Fairview. She had two RBIs in the win over Grant County.
Fields unfortunately will not get to play her final season with the Lady Raiders due to the COVID 19 outbreak.
