EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of spring sports, The Journal-Times will be running a series of stories on area seniors.
GRAYSON This week’s senior softball spotlight goes to East Carter’s Hannah Williams.
Williams has been part of the Lady Raiders’ varsity team for three seasons, starting her freshman year in 2017.
Williams was part of three District championships and two Regional Championships.
In 2017, Williams was on the team that went 36-5 and won its second straight regional title. She also played on the 2018 team that went undefeated through the regional tournament before their only two losses during the KHSAA State tournament.
Hidden behind a wall of talented Lady Raiders, Williams had to wait her turn to demonstrate her true potential.
Williams played a big part filling in roles left by the 2018 graduating class.
She led last year’s team in RBIs and was tied for first in hits with Graycee Castle. Williams had 40 RBIs and 50 hits at the end of junior season.
Williams had one the best batting averages with .424 average just behind Emily Goodman (.449) and Skylier Bloemer (.429).
Williams hit her first of three triples in the 13-0 win over Morgan County. She went two-for-three at bat that game for one run and an RBI.
Williams was among the team’s top sluggers having finished last season with a .638 slugging percentage.
She hit 11 doubles, three triples and three home runs. She was second in triples and third in both home runs and doubles.
Williams hit home runs in the 12-0 win over West Carter March 25, the 9-0 win over Knox central April 4 and the 14-1 win over Morgan County Apr. 22.
Williams had five perfect at bat performances last season.
She had an exceptional night April 1 in the 16-0 win over Lynn Camp. She went four-for-four at the plate scoring three runs and tallying five RBIs.
She went three-for-three in the 11-0 win over South Point March 29. With three triples, she had four RBIs and scored two runs.
Williams went two-for-two in the wins over Model, Fairview and Lawrence County.
When she wasn’t at the plate, Williams played primarily in the outfield where she had a .880 fielding percentage.
She was also the Lady Raiders’ secondary pitcher. She pitched 38.1 innings, had a 5.66 ERA and struck out 22 batters.
She gave 56 hits and 48 runs and finished the season with a 6-2 record in the circle.
Williams assisted the Lady Raiders in a 28-10 season last year and another District Championship with a 5-2 win over West Carter.
