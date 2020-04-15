GRAYSON This week's softball senior spotlight is Graycee Castle. Castle is a member of the East Carter Lady Raider softball team.
Castle has been playing with the Lady Raiders varsity team since her seventh grade season.
As an eighth grader, Castle worked her way into the batting rotation. She ended her eighth grade season with a .263 batting average and has improved upon that every year since.
As an eighth grader, Castle hit her first home run in a 5-0 win over Rowan County. Sha had 20 hits, 18 RBIs, five doubles and a home run during the 2016 season The 2016 was also the first year that the Raiders made it to the State tournament. They lost in the first round to East Jessamine but battled back with three wins before falling to Daviess County.
In 2017, Castle continued to improve upon her plate performance. She jumped to a .350 batting average. She had 35 hits and 23 RBIs.
Castle went 2-for-3 at the plate during the Regional finals against Ashland Blazer that season. She hit a double and batted in both runners for the 2-0 win to earn them a repeat 16th Region Championship.
In 2018, Castle was a sophomore on a senior heavy team, but continued to be a major contributor in the Lady Raiders batting line up.
Castle improved to a .360 average, had 41 hits and 36 RBIs. She also stepped up her slugging percentage.
She had 12 doubles, one triple and two home runs. She improved from her .450 slugging percentage as a freshman to .535 as a sophomore.
The Raiders made it as far as they had ever made it during the State tournament. Castle had three RBIs during the 9-0 win over Christian County in the State tournament. She went 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles.
Castle had 5 RBIs during the Raiders 2018 state tournament appearance.
As a junior, Castle returned as one of the team’s most experienced players. She had to adapt to the loss of nine seniors from the 2017 team.
The team responded well with a 28-10 record.
Castle led example. She finished the season leading the team with 51 hits. She improved to a .418 batting average and a .655 slugging percentage.
Castle turned up the heat in late April. She hit five home runs with her first in the game against Morgan County Apr. 22. She hit four home runs for five home runs her junior season and grand total of eight home runs thus far.
She hit 14 doubles and had 34 RBIs. She scored 36 runs just behind Emily Goodman’s 39 runs and Carra Layne’s 40 runs.
Castle ended her junior season with 147 and 111 RBIs. She has a .357 and has played 149 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.