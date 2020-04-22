EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of spring sports, The Journal-Times will be running a series of stories on area seniors.
GRAYSON This week’s senior baseball spotlight is East Carter’s Donovan Damron.
Damron has been a member of the East Carter Raiders’ baseball team for three seasons.
In 2017, Damron was part of a 18-13 season in which the Raiders lost in the first round of District play, 4-3.
In 2018, Damron assisted the team in the 62nd District Championship. The Raiders enjoyed a successful post season despite a 9-23 record.
In the first round of the tournament, the Raiders got revenge 13-0 over Morgan County. They continued to the district finals where they cruised to victory 11-2 over their West Carter rivals.
As a junior, Donovan stepped up his role.
His patience at the plate earned him 23 walks which assisted him in scoring 27 runs last season. He led the team in runs and walks.
Donovan had a .296 batting average last year. He 24 hits in 81 at bats and batted in 11 runners.
Donovan had four doubles and one last season for five extra base hits. He hit his only triple in the win over in the 6-1 win over Morgan County May 18.
He hit doubles in the win over Magoffin County, Elliott County and Greenup County and one in the 13-6 loss to Lewis County.
Donovan had two perfect night’s at the plate. He went two-for-two and drew two walks in the 13-0 win over Magoffin County March 23. He scored two runs and batted in two runners that night.
He also went a perfect three-for-three and drew a walk in the 11-1 win over Greenup County April 9. He scored three runs that night and tallied two more RBIs.
With Donovan’s help, the Raiders improved to 12-17 last season. They almost repeated as 62nd District champions, however, lost 8-7, after 10 innings of play to West Carter.
