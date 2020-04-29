OLIVE HILL This week’s senior baseball spotlight is West Carter’s Ben Wilburn.
Wilburn has been part of the Comets’ varsity baseball team since 2016, his eighth grade year.
As an eighth grader, Wilburn accompanied the team to a trip to the Regional semifinals in which the team ended the 2016 season, 26-11.
As a freshman, Wilburn assisted the team as regional runner up to Rowan County. Wilburn went one-for-three at the plate during his first and only regional finals appearance scoring one run.
The team finished the 2017 season with a record of 20-15.
As a sophomore, Wilburn continued to improve.
With a .316 batting average, Wilburn was third in hits, tied for third in runs and fourth in RBIs. He had 30 hits, 21 runs and 24 RBIs.
He hit eight extra base hits, five doubles and three home runs. Wilburn hit home runs in the 15-4 loss to Raceland March 26, the 10-3 win over Mason County April 5 and the 13-2 win over Tolsia, West Virginia. April 6.
During the 2018 season, he had two perfect nights at the plate. He went one-for-one and drew a walk during the 3-2 loss to Raceland April 11 and went two-for-two drawing two walks during the 7-5 loss to Bath County April 27.
Wilburn amped up his game as an upperclassman and greatly contributed to the 2019 campaign.
Wilburn stepped up as a leader on and off the field. He led the team with an impressive .508 batting average.
In 120 at bats, Wilburn had 61 hits and drew 11 walks. He had a .589 on base percentage.
Wilburn had the most hits and the most runs. His 61 hits and .589 on base percentage earned him 58 runs.
Wilburn hit 18 doubles and one home run for a .683 slugging percentage. He hit his only home run in the 6-4 loss to Fairview Apr. 10. He went two-for-three at the plate, scored two runs and batted in two runners.
Wilburn also had six perfect nights at the plate.
He went three-for-three opening day against Rose Hill Christian, three-for-three again against Model April 5, and three-for-three once more during the 2-1 win over Morgan County April 22.
He went four-for-four in the win over Paintsville April 6. and in the 9-3 loss against East Carter April 15.
He went two-for-two and was hit with a pitch during the 15-0 win over Elliott County April 29. Wilburn was hit with 14 pitches last season.
Wilburn will have ended his career with a 23-14 season. Regrettably, he will not get to play his 2020 season with the Comets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.