GRAYSON One day after KCU had swept a doubleheader from the Warriors of Rochester College (MI), they turned the tables on the Knights and posted wins of 4-11 and 2-3 to even the series.
In the day’s first game, the Warriors pitching staff limited the KCU offense to four runs on seven hits to earn the victory. Anton Wheeler and Dylan Arnold led Knights with 2-3 performances at the plate as Wheeler struck the big blow for the home team with a two-run homerun while Arnold drove in a run to keep KCU close early. Harrison Fryman was tagged with the loss in this one-sided outing.
Game 2 was another offensively challenged effort for Kentucky Christian as were held scoreless through the first four innings only to post two runs in the 5th to avoid the shutout in the shortened game (daylight). Wheeler was once again the main offensive threat as he had the only two hits (1 run scored) for the Knights during the closing game of this twin-bill. This time Seth Stephens got the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.