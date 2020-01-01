MOREHEAD – Shelby Ricer could tell her teammate’s shot was going to miss right.
Rowan County’s senior forward grabbed the long rebound, and her bucket with three seconds left gave the Lady Vikings an early Christmas gift – a 67-65 win over West Carter in the Kentucky Bank Challenge at Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium late Saturday night.
Ricer finished with eight points, two offensive rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and two steals. She saw freshman Haven Ford’s shot veering right with less than 10 seconds to go.
“I recovered it and just hit the boards, tried to finish for the team,” Ricer said.
Lady Vikings coach Matt Stokes didn’t want Ford to shoot so quickly, and he was yelling at her to bring the ball back out about the time she found a look she liked.
“I think Haven was really supposed to lob the ball,” Stokes said. “She just threw it a little bit too hard. … Shelby was going up; she’s been working on her leg strength in the weight room, so we thought it was gonna be a good lob play.”
Ford had 24 points, six rebounds, four assists, a block and four steals. She had help: senior Brooke Blevins scored 20 points and was 8 of 10 from the field and 4 of 4 from 3- point range.
West Carter’s (2-3) comeback was almost lost in the late-game excitement – the Lady Comets unfurled a 5-0 run in a little more than a minute. Allie Stone scored on Ragan Adkins’ assist with 2:27 left, and Katie Chandler followed that with a 3-pointer with 1:45 left.
The result: 63-all.
First-year Lady Comets coach Faith Conn considers “comeback” an inaccurate description of what happened.
“We’ve stuck with everybody that we’ve played,” Conn said. “We’ve not come out and lost to anybody, we are not behind anybody. I think we are still one of the top teams in the (16th) Region, and I think we’ve just got a few things to work on.”
Stone’s two free throws with 1:18 left (she led the Lady Comets with 21 points) put West Carter ahead, 65-63. Ford followed with a bucket 16 seconds later.
Rowan County converted 19 West Carter turnovers into 19 points and held the Lady Comets to 46% shooting (23-of-50) from the field. The Lady Comets, meanwhile, had the better second-chance points numbers, 16-6, and overwhelmed the Lady Vikings in bench points, 25-0.
Ricer said she hadn’t made a game-winning shot since sixth grade. Saturday, she sported a bruise on the right side of her nose – the result of taking a second charge midway through the fourth quarter.
And no, Ricer was not concerned about anything being broken.
“I wasn’t really too worried,” Ricer said. “I was just worried about the call.”
