WESTWOOD – Veteran East Carter head basketball coach Brandon Baker knew Fairview would be ready to play Thursday night in Westwood and he was right.
The Eagles played a solid first 12 minutes of the initial half of play. Baker decided to use an old coaching tactic that has aided in player motivation for decades.
“I told our team in pregame that Fairview would be ready to play and they played well in the first quarter,” Baker said. “Hunter Binion kept us close in the first quarter with his scoring on the offensive glass.”
Binion scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the opening stanza for the Raiders. Meanwhile, the Eagles played arguably their best quarter of the season to take a 17-16 lead behind nine points from leading scorer Terrick Smith.
Then everything changed for the Raiders in their 68-54 victory. Baker sat down starters Treven Tussey and Donovan Damron to begin the second quarter.
“Sometimes old Mr. Bench can get guys more focused to play harder and do their job,” Baker said in his post-game interview.
The ploy worked like a charm. With the score tied at 24 at the 4:38 mark of the second quarter, Tussey drained a three pointer to start a 27-1 run over the next eight minutes of the game. He added five more points in the quarter and Damron scored all 11 of his points during the huge Raider run that gave East Carter its biggest lead of the night at 51-25 with 4:28 to play in the third quarter.
Baker praised his team’s defense as well as its offense.
“I thought in the first quarter we gave too many straight line drives to the basket for scores,” he said. “Once we made some baskets our defense really picked up.”
Fairview coach Brett Cooksey lamented his team’s quick shots.
“We took some shots off of one pass and went through a dry spell on the offensive end,” Cooksey said. “We have to build on how we played the first quarter.”
East Carter led 59-35 after three quarters and then turned the game over to its bench. Fairview cut the Raiders’ lead to 67-54 late in the game behind the shooting of Smith and five points from Cody Caldwell. The Raiders salted away their fourth win of the season with a couple of free throws late in the game.
Baker knows his team’s success will be a group effort as evidenced by its balanced scoring.
“We don’t have, per se, a guy who is going to go get 2025 a night,” Baker said. “We have to play together and share the ball. I have emphasized to the guys to go make a play. I like sitting down some during the game and not having to coach them every play on the offensive end.”
Binion led three Raiders in double figures with 16 points. Micah Adams chipped in with 13 and Damron finished with 11. Tussey scored all eight of his points in the decisive second quarter and reserve Ethan Miller provided eight points off the bench for the Raiders, who will take on Ryle from the 9th Region on Saturday at Rowan County.
Smith poured in a game-high 20 points to lead the Eagles’ scoring attack. Jay Ferguson added eight points for the Eagles, who fell to 3-4 on the season. The Eagles will travel to Green (OH) on Saturday night.
East Carter (68) — Binion 16, Adams 13, Damron 11, Tussey 8, Miller 8, Hicks 5, Walker 3, Pope 2, Goodman 1 Boggs 1, Phillips, Gee. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Tussey 2, Damron 1, Walker 1) FT: 6-9. Fouls: 10.
Fairview (54) — Smith 20, Ferguson 8, Elswick 6, Johnson 5, Caldwell 5, Crooks 4, Day 2, Shannon 2, Jordan 2, Terry 1, Manning, Moore, Adams, Shannon, Muncy. 3-Pt FG 5 (Smith 3, Johnson 1, Caldwell 1) FT: 7-8. Fouls 7
EAST CARTER 16 27 16 9 — 68 FAIRVIEW 17 91019— 54
