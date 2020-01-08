GRAYSON Neither Brandon Baker nor the East Carter boys basketball team he coaches considered Friday’s game against visiting Russell special.
It was as conspicuous as pink tuxedos at a Slipknot concert. The Raiders overcame a 15-point third-quarter deficit to overpower the Red Devils, 57-52, behind Micah Adams’ 16 points and Treven Tussey’s 15.
Did Tussey call Friday a signature win?
“I don’t know, probably not, honestly,” Tussey said. “We’ve still got a lot more to do.”
The rationale for declaring East Carter’s win at least impressive was nevertheless there.
The Raiders trailed the Red Devils, 45-30, late in the third quarter after Charlie Jachimczuk’s six points in 14 seconds (he led his team with 19 points). Russell still led after three quarters, 47-37.
“I don’t know if I was nervous,” Baker said. “I knew it was going to be an uphill battle. We just kept hanging around and started making some baskets that we’d been missing the first three quarters.”
Thirdly, East Carter’s defense allowed just a single fourth-quarter field goal. For the game, Russell coughed up 18 turnovers to the Raiders’ eight.
“I think we defended a lot better throughout the game and guarded them a lot better; we kind of got used to the play,” Tussey said.
And finally, East Carter outscored the Red Devils, 20-5, in the final stanza.
Red Devils coach Tom Barrick didn’t want to blame his team’s late Friday tiredness on school bus trips to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, last week.
But he partly did.
“I don’t think there’s any question – a lot of it had to do with our trip to Pigeon Forge,” Barrick said. “That’s part of the deal with traveling six hours in a school bus; you can’t use that as an excuse, it’s part of life.”
You didn’t have to be John Calipari to figure out why Russell led, 27-19, at halftime. The Raiders made just eight of 26 shots for 30.8%, and their top three scorers, Tussey, Hunter Binion and Adams were six of 17 combined.
East Carter’s (6-5) troubles actually began in the first stanza – the Raiders were scoreless for nearly five minutes, while Russell (4-6) ran off 13 unanswered points.
Adams’ steal and layup pulled East Carter to within 52-51. The scoring ended with Binion’s bucket with 23 seconds left, Braden Hicks’ two free throws and Binion’s steal and pass to Tussey for a last-second layup.
“I thought we looked fatigued,” Barrick said. “Obviously, the game became very, very physical, very aggressive; that played into (East Carter’s) hands. We had some turnovers, we had some missed foul shots, and we really struggled to finish out that game.”
