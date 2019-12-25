GRAYSON – Sam O’Keefe caught East Carter’s attention last Tuesday night in the EKC Tournament.
Tuesday night at Harold L. Holbrook Gymnasium, the Raiders made it very clear they were not about to let O’Keefe have another big night.
East Carter’s defense stymied the southpaw while holding him to only 11 points on 5 of 14 shooting, while holding off a late Lewis County run for a 64-58 win.
“Our defensive awareness was so much better,” East Carter coach Brandon Baker said. “After you let somebody drop 35 on you, it better be a little better. I thought we did a better job, just the opposite last Tuesday of the basket getting bigger and bigger for (O’Keefe), I thought it got smaller and smaller for him tonight.”
Senior Hunter Binion said seeing the final production O’Keefe tallied was an accomplishment by the entire team.
“That’s pretty satisfying,” he said. “We just had to come over and help. We couldn’t let him beat us again. He let us have it last time and we had to prove that he couldn’t do it again by himself, make other people beat us.”
O’Keefe rarely touched the ball that he did not see at least two defenders swarming to him while offering the left-hander all the room he wanted to the right.
“I give East Carter some credit for making him go right, but we seem to do that every day,” Lewis County coach Joe Hampton said. “I felt like his decisions to go to the open directions, he wasn’t making the correct decisions and got himself into trouble. Instead of letting it come to him, he fought all that pressure that East was putting on us and the result was all those turnovers. He has to do a better job because teams are going to do that to him, and he’s got to be able to react better.”
East Carter forced Lewis County into 18 turnovers in the game, with several leading to easy Raiders runouts for points.
“Two of my most experienced players had eight turnovers at the half,” Hampton said. “We count on those guys to do so much and it just wasn’t there tonight. That’s all I can say. It just wasn’t there tonight.”
East Carter took its largest lead of the night, 58-47, with 2:19 to play in the contest after a Binion rebound led to a Treven Tussey layup in transition. Ninety seconds later, Lewis County trimmed it to four and a chance to get even closer.
“We got it to within four and got a steal and had Sam in the middle of the floor and he wasn’t able to hang onto the ball in a pretty much wide-open situation,” Hampton said. “That’s just very uncharacteristic for him.”
Binion came through in a clutch situation by finishing an and-1 on the other end to push the Raiders’ lead back to seven with 35 seconds to play.
“That’s what seniors do,” Baker said. “Hunter had a pretty good night. He will be the first to tell you that he’s had a couple games where he didn’t live up to his expectations. It’s not that he played bad, but that’s the level he expects to play every night. He really responded tonight. That basket he had when we let (Lewis County) get back in it was huge.”
Binion finished with a game-high 16 points and 14 rebounds.
“(Lewis) drove into the paint and found some points, but we just found a way to stop them and come down and score as well,” Binion said.
Micah Adams gave the Raiders a 19-15 lead early in the second quarter after nailing a triple from the right wing in front of the Lewis County bench. However, the Lions responded with an 8-0 run fueled by Kolby McCann’s 10 first-half points for a 23-19 lead. Lewis County held East Carter scoreless for over three minutes, but a pair of Tussey free throws allowed the Raiders to close the half on an 8-2 run of their own for a 27-25 lead at the break.
“I thought we played very stubborn tonight and we never gave in,” Baker said. “That was the big difference in last Tuesday. I thought we had some offensive possessions where we gave in and allow them to get a bucket. Tonight, I thought we played a little tougher and more stubborn and didn’t give into those situations.”
Tussey tallied 16 points for the Raiders.
Braden Hicks jump-started the Raiders out of the break, and they raced out to a 34-26 edge behind a 15-3 run between the halves. A quick 7-0 run tied the affair at 34-34 on an O’Keefe bucket. It was his only made field goal of the frame.
“It’s a credit to him because one guy is not going to shut him down,” Baker said of O’Keefe. “It took a couple guys on his drives. It’s a very complementary way to guard him.”
Hicks pushed the lead back to six after finishing the put back on his own miss after the Lions failed to box him out. Late in the contest, Donovan Damron gave East Carter its first 11point lead after slipping through the screen uncontested for a layup.
“We had a lot of defensive lapses,” Hampton said. “We aren’t executing and getting our rotations right. Just a ton of things, our transition game wasn’t sharp. The ball sticks on one side of the floor
and isn’t getting moved. We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to figure out execution- wise across the board.”
Baker was pleased with how his team responded after suffering a 68-35 beatdown to George Washington on Saturday in the Boyd County Roundball Classic.
“It thinks it’s huge confidence and motivation and how we are going to carry it throughout the season,” he said. “I really didn’t harp on or bring up a revenge kind of game. After Saturday, it was more like, ‘We can play better, guys. We are in control of us playing better. Let’s control what we can and play better.’ “I thought we had some guys Saturday that didn’t stay tuned into the game and let it get away from them. Tonight, I thought they were engaged the whole time.”
