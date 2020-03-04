SANDY HOOK Micah Adams wasn’t the first scoring choice.
He wasn’t the second, either.
On Wednesday, East Carter’s senior forward was the right one. His bucket with 1.2 seconds left gave the Raiders a 48-46 squeaker over Elliott County in the 62nd District Tournament semifinal at Rick Mays Gymnasium.
Treven Tussey inbounded the ball to Adams, who dribbled right-to-left and into the free throw lane.
“Well, I was kinda last option, but I made myself the first option,” Adams said. “The play was for Treven to throw it in to me to dribble across, and somebody screen in for Treven, and I throw it to him.
“When I got the ball, I saw I had a lane, and I just rolled with it.”
Elliott County coach Greg Adkins admitted the lane was open. He also said his team “was a little dislocated.”
“We had some guys outside the 3point line, which, given the situation, everybody was afraid to give up a bucket,” Adkins said.
The Raiders’ winning sequence actually started with 39 seconds to go, when Hunter Binion notched an and-1 that tied the game at 46-all.
Thirteen ticks later, Elliott County’s Kole Whitley was whistled for an offensive foul. East
Carter’s Donovan Damron dribbled the ball near mid-court until the Raiders called timeout with less than five seconds remaining.
Whitley finished his Elliott County (8-14) career with 16 points. He was often the hardest-working Lion because he stayed in the gym hours after everyone else was gone, Adkins said.
Wednesday’s first quarter was a Damron deluge. He had 14 points for the night, including eight in the first eight minutes.
Whitley and Bryson Dickerson kept Elliott County close. Dickerson’s 15 points included a field goal that helped the Lions pull to within 12-10.
East Carter (11-14) tried to pull away in the second quarter – Damron and Trevor Cline each knocked down a 3, and Binion’s eight-foot baby hook put the Raiders ahead, 21-17.
Whitley scored Elliott County’s last six points of the half, and his assist from his backside became Gavin Whitt’s field goal with 3:30 left.
After Adams’s score, the Lions’ Kaden Buck tried to find Whitley with a nearly 70-foot pass, but Whitley touched it, tripped and fell.
East Carter thus faces West Carter for the district title at 7 p.m. Friday. Adams will celebrate Wednesday’s win – but not too long.
“It was good to hit the game-winner and all,” Adams said. “You’ve also gotta think we’ve got another game against West Carter on Friday night. We’ve gotta be ready for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.