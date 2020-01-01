GRAYSON – Even as West Carter was preparing to play in the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history, Daniel Barker took a moment to consider the big picture.
The Comets were playing for their own program’s history. They took it upon themselves to carry the northeastern Kentucky banner, too.
“As a football guy in northeast Kentucky, this is a great era to be in,” Barker said, “because it seems like really every program has got really good leaders, and every program’s getting better and better, and football’s so much better than it was when I played in this area.”
It’s never been better at West Carter, which advanced deeper in the postseason than it ever had before and tied a school record for victories with nine. Not has it ever been better in terms of playoff penetration at Paintsville, which reached the state final for the first time in 34 years.
“It was a great experience for everybody in the community, the town, the school,” Tigers senior back John Walker Phelps said. “We felt like everybody got behind us, and we had everybody’s support.”
Phelps was a central figure in that ride. Specifically, Paintsville rode him to the tune of 1,334 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 190 carries as the Tigers evolved into a ground-gobbling team by season’s end.
“It felt good, especially when I knew my career was coming to an end, towards the end of the season,” Phelps said. “It felt good. I felt like I ran with a purpose.”
That production — as well as two receiving touchdowns, four non-offensive TDs and 44 solo tackles — garnered Phelps The Daily Independent Small-School Football Player of the Year honor.
“Johnny’s an ultimate competitor,” Paintsville coach Joe Chirico said. “He wants to win at everything, and he’ll do whatever you ask him to do. We had injuries, and we had to figure out something to do, and something to make us better, and Johnny was all for whatever we needed him to do, and he did it at a high level.”
Two of the six All-Area offensive linemen hail from Paintsville — John Blackburn and Grant Ray. The duo and their cohorts paved the way for the Tigers to rush for 489 yards in a state semifinal beatdown of Kentucky Country Day. Paintsville also ran for 365 yards and 345 in playoff victories against Fairview and Williamsburg, respectively.
“Oh, it was awesome,” Phelps said of the Tigers’ strength up front. “They made it a lot easier on me. I give all the credit to them.”
Phelps is the seventh Tiger to be Player of the Year, as well as the fourth in the last five years. Kash Daniel (2015), Phelps’s older brother Kent (2016) and Tyrese Allen (2017) preceded him in that parade.
Phelps is a Centre College commit who plans to sign in January. He chose the Colonels for the quality of the program and the school’s academic strength.
Four years after West Carter’s magical 2015 season that included nine victories and the program’s first district championship and playoff win, the Comets reprised all of that and took it a step further, advancing to the round of the playoffs formerly known as the region final for the first time.
Barker was West Carter’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2015. This time around, he’s piloting the Comets’ historic rise as their second-year head coach, having inherited that position from veteran coach Kevin Brown.
Barker, a 2006 West Carter graduate, called being part of both of those seasons “real gratifying.” This one resulted in him being named Coach of the Year after leading the Comets on a rise they could only have dreamed of when he played there.
“When I played, we were always trying to get over the hump,” Barker said prior to the All-Area photo shoot at Kentucky Christian University last week. “At that point in time, we were trying to get back to the playoffs. We hadn’t been in over a decade. And just to be a part of the growth of the program, it’s been a thrill, man. It’s been really fun, and we’re looking to keep trying to push forward and build off of what coach Brown did and see how far we can take it.”
The Comets overcame a 1-2 start to the season, the last of which was their first loss to archrival East Carter in six years, to stampede through their Class 2A, District 8 schedule. They didn’t play a game decided by fewer than 19 points in six straight wins after the loss in Grayson.
As the season wore on, interest continued to increase in Olive Hill, Barker said.
“Our community hasn’t seen a lot of football success, especially postseason success, and in 2015, people really didn’t know what was going on,” Barker said. “This year, people started figuring that out a little bit, about how the playoffs work and seeding and things like that. Just to see the growth in our program from a community standpoint has been great.
“We’re trying to build a football community, and hopefully seasons like this will help us do that.”
Though Raceland and Russell didn’t experience the success of recent years, both bowing out in the second round of the playoffs under the KHSAA’s new intra-district postseason format, the Rams and Red Devils were their usual competitive selves.
Raceland quarterback Jake Heighton embodied that by throwing for 1,305 yards and 18 touchdowns despite missing most of five games with a broken collarbone. The Rams hung tough while he was out — including a six-point loss at eventual Class A state champion Pikeville — and proved a dangerous out once Heighton got back.
Malakai Anderson and Nathan Conley represented Russell in the All-Area backfield. Anderson ran for 801 yards and 16 touchdowns, as well as making 26 solo tackles, five tackles for loss and three interceptions defensively, and Conley rushed for 1,438 yards and 15 scores, force three fumbles, made 37 solo tackles and 18 assisted stops, and brought down opposing ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage 13 times.
Paintsville quarterback Jake Hyden was voted to the All-Area signal-calling corps, joining Heighton. Hyden passed for 1,609 yards and 15 touchdowns, rushed for 776 yards and 10 TDs, and made 29 solo tackles.
West Carter’s Leetavious Cline and Fairview’s Gracin Smith join Anderson, Conley and Phelps as All-Area backs. Cline rushed for 927 yards and 12 scores, caught two touchdown passes, delivered a pick-six and two punt return TDs and intercepted three passes despite sustaining a midseason ankle injury.
Smith ran for 541 yards and five scores and made 62 solo tackles, assisted on 42 and made 13 tackles for loss as the Eagles won three games — three more than they’d won in the previous 22 months and change before beating Morgan County on Sept. 13.
Ethan Cox and Gunnur Lewis provided game-breaking speed for Raceland on the offensive perimeter, in the secondary and in the return game. Cox caught 31 passes for 613 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 329 yards and two scores, and Lewis made 38 receptions for 802 yards and 12 TDs and ran for two touchdowns. Both had a pick-six. Lewis returned one punt to the house and made 65 solo tackles, 24 assisted stops, 12 tackles for loss and five interceptions. Cox toted two punts back for TDs and made 33 solo tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions.
West Carter’s Jackson Bond caught 34 passes for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns in the Comets’ run-pass option attack, a departure from previous West Carter rushing-heavy offensive philosophy. He also ran for a score and returned an interception to paydirt.
Paintsville’s Karsten Poe rounds out the All-Area receivers with 32 catches for 671 yards and nine scores. He made 37 solo tackles and 24 assists.
West Carter’s Gavin Gibson, Russell’s Will Gunning and Frank Jeffrey and Raceland’s Hayden Topping join Blackburn and Ray as All-Area offensive line selections.
Lewis County’s Moses Jackson was voted onto the team as an all-purpose player. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for four for the Lions.
Russell’s Gabe Floyd was selected as the kicker after connecting on 50 of 52 extra points and 1 of 2 field goals.
The defensive line is comprised of Russell’s Anthony Blevins, Paintsville’s Nick Keeton, West Carter’s Eian Leadingham, Paintsville’s Hunter Ousley and Raceland’s Braydon Shore.
Blevins made 28 solo tackles, 24 assists, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
Keeton made 25 solo stops, 10 assisted tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles. He took one back for a TD and also caught two scoring passes.
Leadingham collected 17 solo tackles, 47 assisted stops, 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
Ousley notched 44 solo tackles and 18 assisted, and Shore made 28 solo stops and helped on 29.
West Carter twins Ethan Jordan and Tristen Jordan are All-Area linebackers. Ethan made 28 solo tackles and 96 assisted and seven tackles for loss, forced two fumbles, intercepted a pass and ran for a TD. Tristen made 16 solo tackles, assisted on 107 more, brought seven opposing ball carriers down behind the line of scrimmage, recovered three fumbles and rushed for two scores.
Russell’s Isaac Jenkins and Ethan Sanders were voted onto the team as linebackers, too, and Paintsville’s Jaylyn Allen, an Eastern Kentucky signee, rounds out the group.
Jenkins made 22 solo stops and eight assisted, along with five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Sanders chipped in 42 solo tackles, 15 assisted, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Allen made 59 solo tackles and 13 assisted, nine sacks and an interception and forced a safety.
Russell’s Charlie Jachimczuk, Bath County’s Ryan Leach and Fairview’s Jack Roy, all quarterbacks, made the team as defensive backs.
Jachimczuk made 24 solo tackles, seven assisted and two interceptions while also passing for 845 yards and eight TDs and rushing for 627 yards and eight scores.
Leach made 32 solo tackles, 19 assisted, forced two fumbles and four interceptions, and returned one of each for a score. He also threw for 931 yards and seven scored and ran for a team-leading 497 yards and four TDs.
Roy collected 29 solo tackles, 24 assisted and a pick. He passed for 1,339 yards and seven scores and rushed for 553 yards and nine TDs.
West Carter’s Gage Leadingham and Russell’s Brayden Pack complete the secondary. Leadingham returned half of his six interceptions for touchdowns and added 15 solo tackles and 19 assisted. Pack made 42 solo tackles, 15 assisted, four tackles for loss and three interceptions and rushed for a score.
The All-Area punter is Raceland’s Caleb Rowsey. He averaged 34.2 yards on 23 punts and made 25 of 36 extra points and 5 of 6 three-pointers.
The Player and Coach of the Year honors were determined by the newspaper’s sports department. The All-Area team is composed by coaches’ votes.
The small-school division consists of Bath County, Fairview, Lewis County, Morgan County, Paintsville, Raceland, Russell and West Carter — the eight smallest schools of northeastern Kentucky’s 16 football programs, according to KHSAA enrollment data.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.