GRAYSON Kentucky Christian University is pleased to announce the hiring of Gene Nornhold as its new Bass Fishing coach.
While working for the Montgomery County school system, Nornhold has been involved in coaching in a variety of capacities. He has coached middle school basketball and baseball and began the fishing program at Montgomery County High School. MCHS qualified for the State Fishing Championship on Kentucky Lake during the first year of competition for the fledgling fishing program, while a 9th Place finish in the state followed after the second year.
In 2017, Coach Nornhold coached the Morehead State University fishing team that went on to win the State Championship.
He stated, 'Fishing has been a part of my life since I was a young boy. I began fishing with my dad at a very young age and competed in my first tournament at the age of 12. This was the beginning of my love of fishing tournaments.' Having fished on the FLW/BFL tours for 30 years. Gene has qualified for 5 regional tournaments and for a BFL All American, in addition to qualifying for the BASS Federation Championship.
Coach shares his love for fishing by working at children's fishing events in his hometown along with the help of
many volunteers, local sponsors and our local recreation department to teach kids boat safety, fishing techniques and sportsmanship.
Gene continued, 'I'm looking forward to beginning my coaching career at KCU, not only to help promote fishing but also to promote how much God has blessed me. My goal is to make not only better fishermen, but to help make us all fishers of men.'
The former Kentucky Christian University student, Nornhold resides in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky with his wife of 32 years, Becky and his daughter Amanda. He is a member of the Living Water Church in Mt. Sterling.
