LEXINGTON According to a KHSAA news release, the term “cancellation” had to be applied in order for Ticketmaster to permit ticket refunds for the Sweet Sixteen.
Further, according to the KHSAA, that does not mean the boys and girls state tournaments are actually canceled.
The girls Sweet Sixteen was postponed indefinitely last week after its fifth game, and the boys tournament was postponed in its entirety. That remains their status, according to a tweet from the KHSAA’s official account on Wednesday.
“No change in official status of boys and girls state basketball events,” the tweet read. “Remain postponed. Events had to be ‘canceled’ through Ticketmaster to permit refunds. When a final determination is made, schools will be first to know.”
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett told The Courier-Journal later Wednesday that “options for rescheduling all remain on the table.”
That means Russell’s girls and Ashland’s boys might still have the opportunity to compete for a state championship. The Tomcats remain undefeated at 33-0.
The events were postponed indefinitely last week as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep the nation.
To seek refunds for full event ticket book prices, or to donate them to the KHSAA, visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/rupparena/donate#/ Individual-session online ticket purchasers through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, according to the release. Tickets bought at participating schools will be handled by those schools “once they are permitted to open and do so.”
