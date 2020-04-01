The final Monday in March has always been a symbolic day for Kentucky basketball fans. Wildcats fans from around the commonwealth are either enjoying the jubilation of another trip to the Final Four or suffering the sorrow of another missed opportunity.
Expectations are sky-high in Lexington and they just keep soaring. The rafters in Rupp Arena don’t display Sweet Sixteen banners. Success is measured differently at the winningest program in college basketball history. Even more so this year. The sports season came to an abrupt halt all around the country, but if you take the time to look at it from another angle, basketball in the Bluegrass achieved a different kind of success, courtesy of one player.
Nick Richards.
Richards was a highly-touted, five-star recruit coming out of high school. He grew up in Kingston, Jamaica, and was a McDonald’s All-American. He quickly saw his minutes decline during his freshman campaign at Kentucky as he had trouble adjusting to the college game.
He started all 37 games in 2017-18, but ended the season averaging just 14.7 minutes a contest. He averaged 5.1 points and grabbed 4.4 rebounds.
It grew worse as a sophomore. Richards heard his name called just three times during the starting lineup introductions. His averages dropped to 4.0 points and 3.3 boards a night.
Richards never pouted. He didn’t have any visions of leaving. He just got back to work. The junior had no delusions of grandeur. He accepted the fact that his development into a high-impact player was going to take a little longer than most.
He waited for his moment to shine, and his reaped rewards turned into Kentucky successes on the hardwood. His confidence grew exponentially in his junior season as he learned something valuable — just wearing the Wildcats uniform doesn’t have to mean adherence to the common standard of incoming recruits.
Richards revealed his reasoning after a brilliant double-double performance in front of a national television audience at Texas Tech in January.
“Everybody has their own story,” Richards said in the postgame press conference. “Just because I go to school that is known for one-and-dones, it doesn’t mean that I have to be a one-and-done. It took me time to develop. Over the last three years, I’ve had the time of my life. I’ve met incredible people and had the best coaching staff in the world training me to be the player that I am now and to be the better player that I can become.”
He recorded 25 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks on that night, but his triumph runs deeper than Richards’ commanding voice. He now sees the fruits of his labor.
It’s been the mantra every season as a new batch of young Wildcats converge on Rupp Arena with professional basketball aspirations. They have already been glorified for years prior in high school gyms around the country. Recruiting boards have kids on the list even before they enter high school. They are already salivating about the NBA before they play one minute of college basketball.
Kentucky coach John Calipari said he doesn’t endorse the one-and-done rule, but he will use the mere presence of it to lure talent to Lexington. Richards is living proof that a college player can define the process in his or her own way.
Richards’ journey paved the way for his performance on that late January night in Lubbock, Texas. The five minutes of overtime displayed the culmination of his victory. He scored seven of his 25 points in the extra session. He wanted the ball. He wanted to be the guy his team looked to in the final moments.
Before he hit the two game-clinching free throws in the final seconds, he turned to guard Immanuel Quickley and said, “I got this.”
He’s had it all along. It just took him just a little longer to fully embrace it. Calipari gave him a well-deserved smooch on the forehead in the team locker room after the game for his efforts.
The Richards effect has made an impact on his teammates and, hopefully, players who get the opportunity to play for the Big Blue. They can see there are fortunes still to be had even if they must stick around longer than expected. Ask Willie Cauley-Stein what his junior year did for him.
The trajectory for Quickley was following the same direction as Richards last year. He wondered about departing for the next level after spending most of his freshman season watching Tyler Herro and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander soak up valuable minutes.
He toughed it out and flourished in his new role as shooting guard this year. Quickley was named the SEC Player of the Year and said he hasn’t made up his mind whether or not he will turn pro.
He has witnessed the Richards transformation firsthand.
“We have no chance of winning without Nick,” Quickley said after the Texas Tech game. “What he did for us rebounding the ball, scoring in the paint when we needed it. … there are not too many big men in the country that are doing that.”
“Nick every day wants to get better,” added graduate transfer Nate Sestina. “It’s not a fluke he’s getting better. He’s doing it in the weight room, getting up shots, playing one-on-one with the guards so he can do that. It is good that he has taken that step for himself and built his confidence.”
Richards collected nine double-doubles this season, averaged 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds a game and has garnered new respect from NBA scouts with his inspired tale of tenacity and his aspiring attitude. It will help that his final college chapter concludes with a spot on the first team All-SEC squad.
It would have been fitting to see Richards hoist more hardware next week in Atlanta, but his basketball quest is likely far from over.
Richards achieved the ultimate victory, the victory from within. Kentucky fans won because they got to witness a pillar of perseverance.
Just in the Nick of time.
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at (606) 326-2654 or msparks@dailyindependent.com. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.
