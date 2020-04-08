GRAYSON Dave Miller's retirement as Kentucky Christian University's softball coach this week wasn't as out of left field as it might have appeared, he said, even if the school announced it unexpectedly on April Fool's Day.
'I can't tell you it wasn't in the back of my mind prior to all of this,' Miller said Friday. 'I've been doing this for 20 years. It's an absolute grind.
'I'm doing what everybody else is doing, sitting in the house. I'd like to get a taste of that, and I know me well enough to know I like to have a lot of things going on, so we'll see. If there's a (coaching) opportunity that I couldn't pass up down the road, who knows. But as of now, I feel like the rocking chair's a good place for me.' Miller parlayed a softball coaching career that began at the high school junior varsity level at Boyd County in the early 2000s into leading Ashland to six consecutive 16th Region Tournament titles from 2009-14 and an overall mark of 236-83-1 in nine seasons before taking on the challenge of igniting KCU's program. The Knights won 51 games in their first two seasons of existence under Miller's leadership and went on to a 104-130 record in his six years — the latest of which was abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller knew to anticipate a tough gig getting KCU off the ground, but it was 'a lot harder than I ever imagined it would be, even,' he said.
'College athletics is completely different from high school athletics,' Miller continued. 'You have to go form your team, and sometimes you get commitments and those commitments don't work out. You're stuck. It's like a revolving door sometimes. ... You have to be program- first at all costs and protect that and try to get a great foundation under you. Those are the types of things that have to be done.'
Miller pointed to KCU's loss of its projected top two pitchers a matter of days before the 2017 season, one for medical reasons and one to ineligibility, as an example of that type of workaround.
But two years after that, the Knights won the National Christian College Athletic Association's Division I Mideast Region Tournament and reached the NCCAA Softball World Series.
Miller tabbed 2016 victories over most established Campbellsville University and Georgetown College programs as the most memorable of his time, as well as the Kittens' six region tournament titles under his watch. All but one of those was followed by at least one win in the state tournament.
Miller wouldn't call those the most important moments of his coaching career, though.
'I have so many of those really cool moments,' he said, 'but the biggest moment for me is seeing individual success from kids that maybe nobody expected, seeing kids that they didn't even think (success) was possible.
Having kids graduate that were the first in their family's history ever to even go to college, let alone graduate, and seeing kids come from troubled situations and turn their lives around (was important).'
KCU athletic director Corey Fipps took note of Miller's role in building the Knights.
'We thank coach Miller for laying the foundation for the Kentucky Christian softball program and wish him the best,' Fipps said.
Miller, 54, isn't retiring from public life. He has two businesses — Championship Fastpitch and M& G Neurophysiology — in Boyd County.
But as far as coaching goes, Miller is content to take an indefinite break.
'I think right now, with everything that's going on in our world, softball is pretty inconsequential,' he said, 'and I want to see us get on the other end of this and then these things become important again. As of right now, retirement kinda means retirement for me.'
