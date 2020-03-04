SANDY HOOK West Carter closed out the regular season with its “Region Week” — contests with Ashland, Russell and Boyd County.
After the Lady Comets’ stellar showing in the 62nd District Tournament at Elliott County High School, they hope their best region week is still to come.
West Carter dominated the second half against East Carter to topple its rival, 80-45, on Thursday night, and claim the Lady Comets’ third district crown in a row.
“It’s a great feeling to have right now,” said senior Becca Nolen. “Three years ago, we won our first one in 11 years. We are trying to build off that. I think my team played amazing tonight. We were after every loose ball. It’s a lot of credit to them. We all just really worked together. We knew coming in that we were here to take care of business and now we are looking for a region title.”
Kallie Burchett, one of three West Carter seniors, savored the moment as well.
“It feels great, especially to win by 35 points,” Burchett said. “It was the best way to end this district tournament. It really gives us momentum into the regional tournament.”
“It’s so special,” she added about celebrating with her senior teammates. “I’ve grown up with them. I started playing basketball with them in the fourth grade. It’s great to go all through the seasons with them and end district play this way with them.”
Nolen was quick to set the tone defensively, collecting three of her five steals in the opening frame as the Lady Comets jumped out to a 10-2 lead.
“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get a win,” Nolen said. “That’s what it took today, getting us out and getting us started. It’s not about points to me. Coming in, I knew I had to play defense and rebound. That’s what I was here to do and it will help me offensively. ... I’m always going to look for my team. We’re not a one-player team here at all.”
East Carter (18-12) settled in and tied the score after one quarter. Jascie Greene recorded consecutive buckets down low for the Lady Raiders to once again knot the score at 21-21.
East Carter coach Jeff Damron said his team played an effective first half after Greene led the way offensively with eight points and eight rebounds by halftime.
“We pushed the ball down the floor and I thought we would have an advantage inside with our height,” Damron said. “We were throwing it inside, but we didn’t handle their press in the second half. I don’t know if (Greene) got a touch in the second half. They are going to make adjustments. We just didn’t make very good adjustments.”
The full-court press allowed West Carter to answer the Lady Raiders’ challenge. The Lady Comets tallied 33 points off of 25 East Carter turnovers.
“Scoring easily off of our defense is one of things that we love the most,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “Our girls know that. Any time we can get some easy buckets in transition, we try that and our girls are great at it.”
The Lady Raiders closed the gap to 43-31 with four minutes remaining the third stanza, but West Carter answered with a 14-1 surge to put the game out of reach.
“We made our run, they came right back,” Conn said. “I told them basketball is all about runs. How do you handle it? Come out and answer with a bigger run. We did that. It was a big key for us.”
The Lady Comets placed four players in double figures. Allie Stone finished with game-high 21 points. Ragan Adkins netted 14 points. Nolen had 12 and Burchett contributed 10.
West Carter (21-7) played five region-qualifying teams to begin its campaign and finished with a flurry against tough region competition. Conn claimed a district title in her first season as head coach.
“Beginning of the season, we didn’t have all of our seniors,” Conn said. “They were all coming in bits and pieces. We were also trying learn my philosophy and I was trying to learn them. By the end of the year, we all knew each other and we all understood each other.”
“These girls are the best girls I could have ever asked for,” she added. “The best attitudes. The best work ethic. Working with them has been better than I could have ever hoped and prayed for.”
Greene collected nine points and Mackenzie Bush had eight to lead the Lady Raiders. Both teams will be in the region tournament field this week at Morehead State University.
“We are still in it,” Damron said. “The season is not over. Things happen for a reason. Maybe this is what we needed to draw closer. I’m trying to be positive. I still believe when we execute, we are right there with the top teams in the region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.