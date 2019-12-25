OLIVE HILL – Monday’s Boyd County-West Carter boys basketball game had just ended, and Lions coach Randy Anderson let loose a both-cheeks- bulging sigh of relief.
Anderson and the Lions likely felt reassured because Blake Stewart’s 26 points and Austin Gibbs’ 19 let them escape John “Hop” Brown with a 61-54 win.
Boyd County takes a 5-0 record to the Tarkanian Classic that begins Wednesday in Las Vegas; it’s the best start since the 2016-17 team won their first six.
“Starting off 5-0 is always real tough,” Stewart said. “This year, we’re really focusing on the defensive end.”
Stewart and Gaylon Cisco were the first two players Anderson mentioned.
“Blake and G have been really, really good seniors,” Anderson said. “We have some kids that really worked in the off-season. … I felt like we had really good chemistry, really good depth.”
Boyd County’s defense was a high-powered telescope. The Lions forced 22 West Carter turnovers and converted them into 19 points.
West Carter fell to 2-3 and lost its third in a row. The first two games, the Comets averaged 82.5 and allowed 68.5 points a game, but the last three the numbers slipped 52.3 scored and 65.7 allowed.
Comets coach Jeremy Webb issued a mea culpa for Sunday’s three-hour practice following a 67-49 shellacking on Saturday at Morgan County.
“We didn’t prepare for Boyd County, we’d done absolutely nothing preparing ourselves to play Boyd County’s style,” Webb said. “We were fatigued.
“There’s no two ways about it; I take responsibility for the loss because of the fatigue coming from (Sunday), but the players also have to take responsibility and hold them accountable because of the effort they give us on Saturday.”
There were things Monday in which West Carter could take solace: the Comets out-rebounded the Lions, 29-23: shot 63.2% in the first half and 51.1% for the game (23 of 45); and harassed Boyd into 41.5% from the field (17 of 41).
Boyd County started the proceedings like it wanted to end the suspense, leave the gym and hurry to Cannonsburg because of a flood warning in Carter County. The Lions rolled to an 11-4 lead on Stewart’s 3-pointer with 4:10 to go in the first.
The rest of the quarter? Scarcity on both sides – Boyd County didn’t score the rest of the period,
while Tyson Webb’s bucket with two ticks left was West Carter’s only other offense.
Whatever strategy Jeremy Webb installed, worked. The Comets needed just three minutes to take an 18-13 lead on Tyson Webb’s bucket.
(Webb led his team with 16 points.) Braden Leadingham was next on West Carter’s scoresheet with 14 points, and Trace Tackett added 10.
Because of the weather warnings, the Lions and Comets skipped the 10-minute halftime break. It didn’t look like either side needed the pause – there were six lead changes and two ties.
Boyd County couldn’t shake West Carter for most of the fourth quarter – the Comets’ Evan Jordan tied the score at 53-all with 2:24 remaining. The last run belonged to the Lions, an 8-1 streak the rest of the way.
It was left to Stewart to say what many in Carter County were thinking overnight.
“Prayers to all the people getting flooded,” Stewart said. “Hopefully it’s not serious.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.