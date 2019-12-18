MOREHEAD – A tiny trickle of blood ran down Sam O’Keefe’s right forearm.
It turned out Lewis County’s senior forward merely sustained a scratch. What he did to East Carter, however, was a figurative 10-inch laceration — his 35 points and 12 rebounds were a 62-54 gash in Tuesday’s Eastern Kentucky Conference semifinals at Rowan County High School’s Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium.
The Lions will meet Rowan County, a 69-54 winner over West Carter, for the title at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
It only seemed O’Keefe was everywhere. Maybe he was; his line included 12-for-24 from the field; a 4-of-8 line from distance; 7 of 10 from the free-throw line; and two assists.
“That’s not really (a) game plan,” Lewis County coach Joe Hampton said. “That’s just Sam coming out and having an outstanding game.”
To be sure, other Lions mightily contributed: Kolby McCann, eight points, eight rebounds, a block and two steals; Tanner Willis, seven points, seven rebounds and six assists; and a 41-35 team rebounding edge.
Lewis County’s (3-1) mission was as plain as the ketchup you’d spilled on your best white shirt when eating an overflowing hamburger — get the ball to O’Keefe.
“My teammates just do a great job of finding me in the spots where I can score the ball once we (go) down the floor,” O’Keefe said.
It was an intelligent strategy in the first quarter. O’Keefe scored 10 of the Lions’ 14 points.
“Obviously (I) didn’t have our team ready for that, and they just kept doing it, kept doing it, kept doing it, and that’s why (O’Keefe) had a big night,” East Carter coach Brandon Baker said.
Still, East Carter (2-2) led, 16-14, after one quarter on four points each from Micah Adams and Hunter Binion.
Lewis County’s second- stanza stratagem? Deposit the ball in O’Keefe’s hands, which became 21 points at halftime.
At one point, O’Keefe scored 10 straight points over the first and second quarters.
The third quarter was as close as newlyweds dancing at their reception, and not just because neither Lewis County nor East Carter led by more than three points. Trevor Cline’s bucket with 1:02 to go put the Raiders up, 43-42, but O’Keefe countered with his bucket 14 seconds later.
Hicks’s 3-pointer gave East Carter its last lead at 46-44. Lewis County’s four-word response: get it to O’Keefe, whose nine points led an 18-8 run.
