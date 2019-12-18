MOREHEAD – The new Lady Raiders era under Coach Jeffery Damron is looking bright.
The Lady Raiders captured the early season EKC championship in overtime against last year’s EKC champs the Rowan County Lady Vikings. The Lady Raiders took the win. 63-58.
“The opportunity to win a championship or a tournament only come around a couple times a year, three times at the most. So, the opportunity to build and grow through this will hopefully pay off in the long run. To me, tonight’s win was huge. We are building. We are stepping,” said Damron.
With an exceptional overtime performance by senior Markita Gamsby, the Lady Raiders rose to glory. Gamsby scored the first five points of overtime and seven points before time expired. She scored 13 points, had six rebounds and two assists during the championship game.
The senior forward was quite worried about her contribution to the team after having a season ending ACL injury last season. She knew she may not see any time on the starting lineup, but was determined to do everything she could with the minutes she was given.
Gamsby’s three for four from the field, one for one from three-point range and six for eight from the free throw line during Thursday night’s game proved she’s come back stronger than before.
“During the off season, I really put in the extra time to work on my knee and build up the muscle I had lost from surgery. I knew I wouldn’t start this year, but whether I was playing or sitting on the bench cheering, I just want my team to win this year. The knee, it was a big setback, but I was able to overcome it,” said Gamsby.
Gamsby has spent several hours in the gym and physical therapy to make her senior season possible.
The Lady Raiders’ win came with adversity. They had to weather the storm during the third quarter when Rowan County’s Haven Ford was determined to keep the Lady Vikings reign as EKC champs.
Ford scored 10 points in the Lady Vikings’ 19-9 run during the third quarter and scored a three point basket that tied the game 33-33 going into the fourth. She scored another seven points in the fourth quarter and eight points in overtime.
Ford ended the night with 35 points, 19 rebounds and 11 steals.
Ford’s efforts, however, were not enough to keep up with a balanced team effort by the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders had three players in double digits. Halle Swanagan going 5 for 12 from the field had 12 points and 6 rebounds. Mackenzie Bush led the Lady Raiders with 18 points. She shot seven for nine from the field and four for five from three point range.
The Lady Raiders had seven players contribute to the score. Alyssa Stickler had five points and led the Lady Raiders’ defense with nine defensive rebounds, 11 total rebounds. Hannah Gallion and Jaelyn Steele each contributed six points. Avery Hall scored three points.
The Lady Raiders shot 44.9 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from three point range. Their free throw game could still use improvement shooting under 50 percent from the line.
The Lady Raiders returned to action Saturday as part of the Roundball Classic at Boyd County.
