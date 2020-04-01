GRAYSON East Carter softball returns a young team for the 2020 season.
Last year’s Lady Raiders lost four more seniors after graduating nine in 2018, which include both Division I recruits Eden Mayo and Montana Fouts.
The Lady Raiders team will be composed of four seniors, zero juniors and a slew of young talent.
The seniors expected to lead this year’s team to another winning season are Graycee Castle, Hannah Williams, Lakole Fields and Bayleigh Ratcliff.
Grace Castle returns a key component to this year’s team. Castle was a starter on the 2018 team that fought their way to a record breaking season and a fourth place finish at the State tournament.
Castle returns a .410 batting average. She was tied for most hits last season with Williams having split 100 hits between them. Williams finished the season with a .424 batting average just behind Skylar Bloemer’s .429 batting average and Emily Goodman’s .449 batting average.
Williams led last year’s team in RBIs with 40. Castle trailed by six having finished the season with 34 RBIs.
Castle and Bloemer each had an impressive five home runs last season.
Bloemer, who returns as a sophomore, had a breakout season both at bat and in the circle.
Bloemer took over as pitcher with Fouts having graduated the year before. She ended up pitching 181.2 innings, struck out 180 batters and had a 2.23 ERA.
Bloemer drew more attention midseason when her game at the plate caught fire. Bloemer had two home runs in the win over Pendleton County during the Bart Rison Derby Classic at Montgomery County.
Bloemer had three home runs during the Derby Classic. It was a big boost in her confidence as she rounded out the season with a home run, a triple and a double in the 5-2 win over West Carter for the 62nd District Championship.
The Lady Raiders finished the 2019 season with a record of 28-10, quite the successful season despite the rest of the region strongly believing last year’s team was going to be a rebuilding period.
The Lady Raiders had gone toe to toe with Ashland Blazer, last year’s regional champs. The Lady Raiders lost by just one run, 5-4, during the regular season.
Despite a devastating loss, 18-1, to the Raceland Lady Rams during the first round of the regional tournament, the Lady Raiders had defeated the regional runners-up, 6-4, in regular season play.
The region remains wide open with several teams ready to get this season moving forward.
The Lady Raiders expect to have another successful season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.