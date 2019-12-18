SUMMIT – The late game action of the Boyd County Roundball Classic featured two of the area’s top girls basketball teams in Boyd County and West Carter.
In a tight-knit contest, the Lady Lions pulled away from the Lady Comets late to capture a 71-63 win.
West Carter trailed by just one at halftime, but a big third period for Boyd County helped the Lady Lions create some separation.
“The third quarter, if you look at many basketball games, that will usually tell the tale of the entire game,” Lady Comets coach Faith Conn said. “For us against Ashland we were on that upside, but now and in the game against Russell we’ve not been on the upside.”
Boyd County jumped ahead by 13 with 3:30 to play in the third, but West Carter used an 80 run to draw closer. However, the Lady Lions closed out the quarter on an 8-2 spurt.
“I have got to give a hat tip to our kids,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “You get up 14 and they cut it to four and they could have folded up, but we just kept coming with energy.”
The Lady Lions head man was highly complimentary of the Lady Comets (1-2) and their first-year coach.
“They’re so scrappy,” Fraley said. “We would make a run and take our foot off the gas a little bit and they would come right back.
“Faith is doing something right out there, because they play so hard and they’re fundamentally sound.” West Carter was led in scoring by Allie Stone, who had 34 points. Freshman Katie Chandler added 13.
“Allie and Katie stepped up tonight for sure,” Conn said. “We’ve got to figure out how to get other people involved so it’s not always on two girls or one girl every game.”
Boyd County (3-2) had three players score in double figures, and was able to play stout defense throughout the contest.
“Izzy Caldwell and Bailey Rucker just brought so much energy in the game there tonight,” Fraley said. “We were able to get some separation at the end, Harley (Paynter) knocked down some big free throws and (Audrey) Biggs had a couple big 3s.”
