KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The 2019-20 Women's Basketball All-Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Team and Awards are out, and Brooke Hammonds of Union is the Player of the Year.
Hammonds is also the Defensive Player of the Year, while Kaitlynn Hennessee of Bryan is the Freshman of the Year. Jason Smith of Bryan is the Coach of the Year, and Bryan was recognized as the AAC regular-season champion. Bryan won the title with a 24-0 conference record.
The awards were announced Wednesday at the AAC Tournament banquet in Kingsport, Tenn. The four-day tournament is being held at the MeadowView Marriott.
Hammonds leads the AAC in double-doubles with 20 this season as she averages 17.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. She also has 98 assists, 85 steals, and 20 blocks. A four-time AAC Player of the Week selection, Hammonds netted her 1,000th-career point earlier this season.
Hennessee is netting 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for Bryan. She boasts 79 assists, 51 steals, and 43 blocks. Hennessee is shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 72.7 percent from the foul line.
Hammonds and Hennessee both landed on the All-AAC First Team. Joining them are Karli Combs of Bryan, Sydney Foster of Kentucky Christian, Kaely Gose of Milligan, Bethany Headrick of Reinhardt, Denijah Johnson of Columbia, Deandra Luna of Bryan, Catherine Shope of Reinhardt, and Hailyah Sumter of Allen.
Landing on the second team are Zharia Brown of Montreat, Logan Calvert of Union, Re'Tavia Floyd of Truett McConnell, Te' Johnson of Point, Destiny Kassner of Bryan, Sierra Kendall of Truett McConnell, Samantha Ring of St. Andrews, Jordan Sprueill of Columbia International, Chariss Wilson of Union, and Jordan Wright of Tennessee Wesleyan.
Joining Hennessee on the All-Freshmen Team are Katherine Fourie of Brenau, Madison Gatewood of St. Andrews, Alyssa Howie of Kentucky Christian, Anna Keeton of Kentucky Christian, and Carlie Runyan of Tennessee Wesleyan.
Hammonds is joined by Hennessee, Johnson, Shope, and Kianna Campbell of Bluefield on the All-Defensive Team.
Hammonds, Howie, and Shope also landed on the Champions of Character Team as did Dyiesha Brown of Brenau, Cierra Hampton of St. Andrews, Jessica Jackson of Truett McConnell, Jessyka Leak of Montreat, Jennsai Mohammed of Columbia, Autumn Monkhouse of Point, Hannah Rodgers of Milligan, Faith Simmons of Bryan, Equayla Smith of Allen, Hanny Trawick of Columbia International, and Hannah Trout of Tennessee Wesleyan.
Dozens of student-athletes made the grade to earn a spot on the All-Academic Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.