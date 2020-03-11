MOREHEAD A bigger role has led to bigger performances from Boyd County’s Audrey Biggs.
Just an eighth-grader, but plays well beyond her years. She produced another stellar performance on Friday night, posting a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and helping guide the Lady Lions to a 78-66 victory over West Carter in the girls 16th Region semifinals at Morehead State University.
“I’m getting on floor a lot more than I did last year,” Biggs said. “I have a lot more confidence in myself. I feel I have a role on this team now and I need to fulfill it for us to win games.”
Biggs already has seen rewarding region minutes on the hardwood at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
“I love it,” Biggs said. “I want to eventually move on to the next level. I love this atmosphere.”
“If you remember last year, she had two big 3s in a region final,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley added. “She has been here before, so she has been here on this stage, maybe not in as prominent a role.”
Harley Paynter joined Biggs with a double-double. She had game-high 29 points and also collected 12 rebounds. Paynter canned her first three treys. Gracie Opel added another and Biggs finished the first frame banking in a corner basket from beyond the arc.
West Carter stayed close early behind the offense of Allie Stone. She tallied all of her team’s points in the opening quarter as Kallie Burchett became the only player to drain a field goal other than Stone in the first 11 minutes of play.
West Carter coach Faith Conn saw a different team in the second half but had to play uphill for the last two quarters with a 16-point halftime deficit. “In the second half, we outscored them by four points,” Conn said. “We looked more like ourselves in the second half. We came out and looked surprised with Boyd County’s pressure even though that is the same pressure they’ve always had. We were just a little slow getting started. In the second half, we came out and played a lot better. We had 11 turnovers in the first half, and we ended the game with 11.”
The Lady Comets found some momentum early in the third frame, starting with a 11-3 surge to shrink the deficit to eight. Biggs found an open spot and splashed a 3-pointer to quell the spurt and Paynter added a driving layup.
“They cut it to six (in the fourth) and we answered right back and pushed it back to 17,” Fraley said. “That is a mark of a veteran club. I know we have an eighthgrader out there, but I’ve got Harley, Bailey (Rucker), Isabella (Caldwell), Gracie and Emma (Borders). Those girls have been there before. They didn’t get rattled.”
Boyd County encountered a few setbacks late the season in the midst of a difficult schedule. The experience becomes very valuable this time of the year, according to Biggs.
“That gave us an emphasis to work harder,” Biggs said,” so we can come in here (on Saturday) and win. It was what we needed and that is what we want.”
West Carter (22-8) pursued a final push with its full-court pressure. Back-to-back buckets by Stone and a backdoor layup by Becca
Nolen sliced the Boyd County margin to 52-46 with seven minutes remaining.
“We changed defenses a few times but in the second half we just bought in,” Conn said. “We just started playing harder and everybody stepped up.”
The Lady Lions sealed the deal from the charity stripe. The team connected on 15 of 16 from the line as the Lady Comets would get no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
Opell touted double figures with 10. Borders didn’t score but had a huge effect on the contest at both ends of the floor with her energy and aggressiveness.
“She does a great job defensively,” Fraley said. “She can score when we need her to. Tonight, she did a great job guarding and she was an island on the press. She stepped up and caught it. She’s a valuable piece to our team.”
Stone led the West Carter with 25 points. Seniors Kallie Burchett and Nolen each posted double figures with 19 and 11 points respectively.
“These three seniors leave with a winning record,” Conn said, “and won three district championships. They have helped rebuild this program to be what it is. Everybody knows when West Carter enters the gym, it’s going to be a tough game. They all show up. They have all been injured this year and they’ve never missed a practice. … Their commitment to this team, they’ve shown how to be a great teammate. That’s what helped this team be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.