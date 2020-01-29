RICHMOND West Carter fell behind Bethlehem nine seconds into the All “A” Classic state tournament quarterfinals on Friday morning and never caught up in a 64-43 loss at Eastern Kentucky’s Paul S. McBrayer Arena.
“Our girls played hard. It just wasn’t our day,” Lady Comets coach Faith Conn said. “We got off nine more shots than they did. Shooting 6% in the first quarter is hard to overcome against a good team. We got great looks, we just struggled to finish.”
Allie Stone scored 17 points to pace West Carter (12-6), which shot 1-for-17 (5.9%) in the first quarter and 15-for-62 (24.2%) for the game.
The Lady Comets still lingered within 27-18 at halftime, but were outscored by the Banshees (19-2) 19-10 in the third.
“Props to Bethlehem for their defense,” Conn said. “Their pressure was tough and made us rush some of our shots. However, our girls fought the entire game. They never gave up and made Bethlehem work the whole game. It’s never easy losing, but we’re going to take this loss, grow from it, and be ready to compete for a regional title.”
Amelia Hodges led Bethlehem with 21 points. Ella Thompson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Baeli Young netted 13 points.
“It was a tough loss for all of us today and especially the seniors knowing that was their last time playing there,” Conn said of West Carter’s Class of 2020, which made it to the small-school state tournament every year they were in high school. “But, we’re excited that wasn’t their last game with us and ready to get back to work so we can make hopefully a couple more tournament runs.”
W. CARTER 513 10 15—43
BETHLEHEM 15 12 19 18 — 64
West Carter (43) — Gilliam 6, Adkins 9, Stone 17, Nolen 3, Chandler 8, Burchett, Middleton, Bond, Boggs, Henderson, Jordan, Steagall. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Adkins 3, Stone 2). FT: 8-11. Fouls: 17.
Bethlehem (64) — Thompson 17, Young 13, Livers-Bryant 4, Hodges 21, Spalding 5, Filiatreau 4, Thurmond, Jones, Reith, Ellis, Bishop. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Hodges 2, Young 2, Spalding). FT: 13-20. Fouls: 15.
