RICHMOND West Carter’s defense dominated against Lyon County in the opening round of the All “A” Classic girls state tournament Wednesday.
The Lady Comets came up with 29 turnovers — 17 on steals — to highlight a 64-40 rout in McBrayer Arena.
West Carter (12-5) limited Lyon County to 22 points through three quarters while building a 49-22 advantage.
Ten different Lady Comets contributed at least one steal. Allie Stone led the way with four swipes and Alexis Bond had three.
In all, West Carter scored 33 points off turnovers.
Becca Nolen hit 6 of 8 shots and finished with a team-high 14 points for the 16th Region champs. Stone scored 11, followed by Burchett with nine points and four assists. Eleven players got into the scoring column as the Lady Comets advanced to the second round for the fourth consecutive year.
West Carter’s quarterfinal opponent will be Bardstown Bethlehem at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Bethlehem (18-2) walloped Berea 64-13 in the first round. The 51-point margin was one shy of the tournament record set in 1999.
Rose Smith’s 12 points led Lyon County (9-10).
WEST CARTER 14 22 13 15 — 64
LYON COUNTY 6 6 10 18 — 40
West Carter (64) — Gilliam 2, Adkins 3, Stone 11, Nolen 14, Burchett 9, Kan. Chandler 6, Kat. Chandler 6, Boggs 2, Henderson 2, Jordan 4 Steagall 5. PF: 14. Fouled out: None. FT: 6-11. 3-point FGs: 4 (Stone, Nolen, Burchett, Steagall).
Lyon County (40) — Smith 12, Collins 9, Brown 7, Butler 5, Defew 7. PF: 10. Fouled out: None. FT: 8-13. 3-point FGs: 0.
