OLIVE HILL West Carter Lady Comets look to hold on to last season’s momentum.
It was a rough start for last year’s Lady Comets. They began the season 3-7 after one month of play.
They were behind the curve having only played 10 games during that first month while many teams were approaching double the amount of games played due to having played in some early season tournaments.
Coach Nate Shelton was confident that last year’s team was going to thrive on slow and steady, and they did.
They bounced back with the start of May. They went on a six-game winning streak which included wins over district opponents Morgan County and Elliott County.
Their improvement was evident when they came back from an early season loss, 4-2, to Elliott County to slip away with a 6-5 win mid-May.
During their six-game winning streak, they also shut out Mason County, 9-0, and mercied Fairview, 18-1, in just three innings.
They defeated Fleming County, 7-3, before their only loss prior to the postseason. They lost, 8-4, to Boyd County before tallying two more wins in a doubleheader against Augusta to end the regular season.
They had gone from what appeared to be a losing season to a 11-9 record prior to their post season play.
They went on to defeat Elliott County a second time 7-3 and played East Carter to their closest contest all season, 5-2.
West Carter’s season came to an end with a 10-1 loss in the regional tournament to Rowan County.
The Lady Comets are expecting a continued improvement with so many players returning.
The Lady Comets graduated three last season, Loren Jordan, Laryn Roe and Madison Hanshaw, but return seven seniors making them one of the more experienced teams in the 62nd District and the 16th Region.
This year’s seven seniors are Ragan Adkins, Karianna Back, Kallie Burchett, Maggie Jones, Kelsey Nichols, Becca Nolen and Isabell Shavers.
Adkins, Burchett and Nolen, West Carter’s many multisport athletes, just finished a successful season on the basketball court.
Their leadership has played a diverse role on both the basketball court and the softball diamond. The trio’s leadership will be certain to assist the Lady Comets on the road to success this softball season.
