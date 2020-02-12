DAYTON, Tenn. – Kentucky Christian was in Tennessee for two games at Bryan College. When the evening had concluded, the men had gotten a much needed win to keep their hopes alive for reaching the AAC tournament with an 87-78 win.
The women had a much tougher task as they played the #16 team in the country and the Lions looked every bit the part as they defeated the Knights 71-112.
From the start, the BC women flexed their basketball muscles and hung a 35-pt 1st quarter on our Knights and it was a cushion they never relinquished.
The home team shot like a home team should … and then some. The Lions hit .526 (41-78) from the field and dropped in 13 3-pt shots while going 17-20 (.850) from the free-throw line. KCU hit on 29-66 (.439) from the floor and made six 3-pters during the 40 minutes of play.
Kentucky Christian placed three players in double-digits with Sydney Foster (SR/Florence) scoring 18 pts and grabbing six rebounds. Savannah Anderson (SR/Firebrick) added 12 points with eight rebounds while the final member of the double figure "trio", Anna Keeton (FR/Paintsville), posted 11 points.
On the men's side, KCU shot 29-56 (.518) overall and converted .444 (8-18) of their 3-pt attempts. They also made their life easier by hitting 21-24 (.875) of the attempts afforded them from the charity stripe. The Knights largest lead of the game was 16 pts and they outscored the Lions by nine points in the second half, which was the final margin of victory for the game.
Kobe Brown (SR/Cincinnati) led five Knights that reached double figures for KCU. His 22 pts came from a 5-7 shooting night with two 3's and a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line. Next in line was Cole Gilliland (JR/Portsmouth)'s 14 pts (2 3's) and Connor Maddox (JR/Augusta) with 13 pts, including a 3-5 evening from beyond the arc. The final two double-digit scorers, Dominique Mitchell (SR/Montgomery, AL) and Khyle Washington (FR/Atlanta, GA), chipped in 10 and 11 points, respectively.
