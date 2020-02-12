MARION, Ind. – Kentucky Christian University head track and field coach Chuck Wentz took several members of his men's and women's squads to the Indiana Wesleyan University Midwest Classic Feb. 1.
Competitive experience and conference marks were the targets for his trip to Indiana as there are less than three weeks until the AAC Indoor Meet.
On the men's side, Coach Wentz had several strong performances beginning with Tyquan Fleming (FR) (FR/Cincinnati) (FR) (FR/Cincinnati) (FR) (FR/Cincinnati) who placed 6th in the 60 meters (7.16) and 7th (22.97) in the 200 meters, both hit the NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) mark for entry. Also hitting the NCCAA mark was Evan Leist (NA/Beaver, OH) (FR/Beaver, OH) (NA/Beaver, OH) (FR/Beaver, OH) (NA/Beaver, OH) (FR/Beaver, OH) (NA/Beaver, OH) (FR/Beaver, OH) (NA/Beaver, OH) (FR/Beaver, OH) (NA/Beaver, OH) (FR/Beaver, OH) in the Men's Mile. His 4:33.46 was good enough to place 8th in the competition. Leist, along with Emmanuel Beakoi (FR) (FR/Spring, TX) (FR) (FR/Spring, TX) (FR) (FR/Spring, TX), Bennett Hodson (FR/Leesburg, OH) and Tanner Owens (FR) (FR/Huntington, West Virginia) (FR/Wayne, W.Va.) (FR) (FR/Huntington, W.Va.) (FR/Wayne, W.Va.) (FR) (FR/Huntington, W.Va.) (FR/Wayne, W.Va.) ran to a 5th place finish in the Men's Distance Medley Relay with a time of 11:58.04.
For the women, Emily Brackob (FR/Taylorsville, KY), Haleigh Fuller (FR/Proctorville, OH), Julia Graves (FR/Winchester), and Meredith Neal (SO/Independence) ran an 11:50.42 which was good enough for 5th place. In the Women's Distance Medley Relay Emily Brackob, Julia Graves, Jordann Hatten (FR/Prichard, WV) and Meredith Neal earned a 7th place finish with a time of 15:16.38.
