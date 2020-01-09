GRAYSON With the home sweep of the Rams, Kentucky Christian concludes their regular-season contests with Columbia International University holding a 3-1 advantage. The women took the first game 78-66 followed by the men’s 92-86 win.
Following a very tight 1st period, the Knights took a stranglehold of the game and posted a 15-pt advantage into halftime. They proceeded to tack an additional eight points on that lead during the 3rd quarter to enhance their lead to 23 pts. The lead grew to as much as 24 pts (4:50 remaining) when Coach Conn began to empty her bench which brought the margin of victory to 12 points.
The team shooting percentages reflect one of their best performances of the season. The KCU women shot an outstanding .528 (28-53) from the field and a whopping .500 from the arc, shooting 8-16 and followed that up by making 14-19 (.737) from the free-throw line.
Four Knights reached double figures led by Sydney Foster as she led all players with 24 pts on 10-14 shooting with a game-leading four made 3-pters while grabbing nine rebounds, also a game-high. Hope Lafferty tallied 13 pts by shooting 6-11 with a three. Just behind Foster and Lafferty, the duo of Hannah Blakley and Anna Keeton as they combined for 22 pts on 8-11 shooting and were credited with seven rebounds.
The men rushed out to a 17-pt lead in the first half to put the visiting Rams back on their “hooves” and took a 12-pt lead into the locker room. Whatever CIU Head Coach Tony Stockman’s halftime speech contained, he needs to bottle it, as his squad outscored their first-half production by a +20-pt margin. The box score shows that the Rams never led during the game or even tied the score, but with :24 seconds remaining in the game, they had cut the KCU lead to 2-pts, but two free throws each by Connor Maddox and Kobe Brown sealed the win
Owens Crawford posted a season-high 28 pts and grabbed eight rebounds while dishing out six assists during his 37+ minutes on the floor. Also posting a season-high in points, Dominique Mitchell had 17 pts and nine rebounds to narrowly miss his second double-double this year. He was a defensive force in the middle as well being credited with three blocked shots. Kobe Brown (14 pts) and Maddox (10 pts) rounded out the double-figure scorers. With 11 rebs and six assists, Cole Gilliland’s fingerprints were all over this victory as well.
Both teams traveled to Montreat College Tuesday, Jan. 7 for another AAC doubleheader.
