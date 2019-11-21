COLUMBIA, SC – The Kentucky Christian University men’s basketball team traveled to Columbia International University to play the Rams as part of a men’s/women’s doubleheader.
Following 40 minutes of action, KCU came up two points shy of completing the twin-bill sweep as they lost 81-83.
Almost every stat column was virtually even with one glaring exception, shots taken. CIU managed 11 additional shots attempted and in a game separated by just one basket, it’s not difficult to see what a few more shots could have meant to the game’s outcome.
Cole Gilliland just missed another double-double as he led KCU with 25 pts and nine rebounds. He also paced the team with five assists and two steals before fouling out. Both Owens Crawford and Connor Maddox turned in very good efforts. Crawford had 17 points and four rebounds while Maddox added 18 points and four rebounds as well. Noah Back dropped in 11 pts and along with Gilliland, had three made 3 pointers to lead KCU in that category.
Like the women’s team, the men next play Bluefield College on Wednesday. Their tip will be at 7:30 p.m.
