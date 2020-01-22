GRAYSON Milligan College came to town on Wednesday hoping to bring their brooms but the Knights were able to salvage a home split with the Buffs. The women suffered a 63-78 while the men defeated the #5 team in the AAC.
Milligan snapped the Knights five game winning streak and the loss can clearly be set at the foot of the worst 1st quarter performance of the season on the women’s side. When the fateful period had expired, KCU was down by 18 pts and had not cracked double digits in the scoring column. From that point forward, the Knights outscored MC by three points.
The women’s team had three players reach double figures as Alyssa Howie scored 15 pts and handed out five assists while going 6-13 from the floor with one make from outside the arc.
Next in line was Savannah Anderson who posted her 9thdouble-double of the season with 13 pts/10 rebounds. In addition, she was credited with six blocked shots and hit a three. Jenna Blakley’s 12 points finishes out the double digit scorers. Her 5-7 shooting paced the Knights from a shooting stand-point and she drained two 3-pointers.
For the men, their double-double machine was at it again as Cole Gilliland got his 8th of the year with 15 points/12 rebounds. He had a good night from the field on 5-11 shooting and one made three to go with four assists and two steals. Leading both teams in scoring, Kobe Brown dropped 19 pts on 7-14 fgs (3 3-pters) and seven rebounds of his own. The point guard duo of Owens Crawford and Khyle Washington combined to produce 23 pts and eight assists against only four total turnovers.
The Buffs never led in the game and was outshot by KCU .484-.362. They held an even stronger advantage for behind the arc as the Knights hit a strong .417 from distance and collected 10 made threes. The largest lead by Kentucky Christian was the final margin of 19 points.
