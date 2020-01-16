MONTREAT, NC – The Kentucky Christian University men's and women's basketball teams grabbed a rare road sweep of an AAC foe. KCU traveled to North Carolina to play the Cavaliers of Montreat College and when the final horn had sounded, the women owned a 79-78 win and the men an 86-81 victory.
In spite of a sub-par shooting performance, the women scratched out the one-point decision with Sydney Foster leading all scorers with 25 pts on 10-21 shooting from the floor and 5-6 at the line. Her five rebounds tied for team the lead with Savannah Anderson and Alyssa Howie, she also handed out four assists and had two steals. Anderson was the only other player for KCU to reach double figures with 13 (5-11 fgs). Howie chipped in nine points and Tianna Austin had eight points in their night's work.
In the men's game, Cole Gilliland led everyone with 23 pts and 14 rebs on his way to the sixth double-double of the season. He was 10-17 including two made 3-pters from the field, with a block and two steals. Three other Knights crossed the double-digit threshold in scoring with Kobe Brown collecting 21 pts (8-13 fgs) and two 3's of his own to go with six rebounds and two assists. Next was Aaron Music with 14 pts and Dominique Mitchell's 10 pts. Directing the show, Owens Crawford who dished out seven assists, which led all players.
